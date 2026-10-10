Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale kicked off on October 8, with discounts on everything from smartphones and laptops to home appliances. The sale also has a few tempting options if you're after a premium phone but don't want to spend more than Rs. 80,000. From Apple's iPhones to performance-focused models from OnePlus and iQOO, there's quite a bit to choose from. You can save a little more on select models with bank offers and coupons, and there are EMI options if you'd rather spread out the cost. We've picked out five phones selling for under Rs. 80,000, so you can compare their prices and features before deciding which one makes the most sense for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 80,000

Apple's iPhone 16 is available for Rs. 72,249 during the sale, compared with its MRP of Rs. 89,900. That price includes a bank offer and an extra Rs. 500 coupon for Prime members. If you're looking for a solid iOS option, the phone packs Apple's A18 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera.

For those who'd rather have a powerful Android phone, the iQOO 15 is listed at Rs. 76,999, down from Rs. 92,999 with a bank offer. Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months to customers for easier financing. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 7,000mAh battery may appeal to users who want plenty of performance and battery capacity.

The Vivo V80 5G is another option at Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 1,11,999. Buyers can explore the no-cost EMI financing option for this model as well. Along with a 144Hz AMOLED display, it has a 7,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a Zeiss-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera system.

The OnePlus 15R brings the price down further to Rs. 63,999, against its MRP of Rs. 68,999. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option here. The phone's main draws include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 165Hz AMOLED display and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE 5G sits at Rs. 72,999 during the sale, compared with its MRP of Rs. 1,09,999. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to 5 percent discount over the reduced price to further lower the price. The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, an Exynos 2500 chipset and a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 80,000 During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link iPhone 16 (128GB) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 72,249 Buy Now iQOO 15 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 92,999 Rs. 76,999 Buy Now Vivo V80 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,11,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now OnePlus 15R (16GB + 512GB) Rs. 68,999 Rs. 63,999 Buy Now Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 72,999 Buy Now

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