Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000

The deals cover both iOS and Android models, with options for buyers who prioritise camera features, gaming performance or battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 11:12 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000

iQOO 15 (pictured) comes with a 7,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon sale features premium smartphones priced below Rs. 80,000
  • Select smartphone deals include bank discounts and extra coupons
  • Buyers can opt for no-cost EMI on select premium smartphones
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale kicked off on October 8, with discounts on everything from smartphones and laptops to home appliances. The sale also has a few tempting options if you're after a premium phone but don't want to spend more than Rs. 80,000. From Apple's iPhones to performance-focused models from OnePlus and iQOO, there's quite a bit to choose from. You can save a little more on select models with bank offers and coupons, and there are EMI options if you'd rather spread out the cost. We've picked out five phones selling for under Rs. 80,000, so you can compare their prices and features before deciding which one makes the most sense for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 80,000

Apple's iPhone 16 is available for Rs. 72,249 during the sale, compared with its MRP of Rs. 89,900. That price includes a bank offer and an extra Rs. 500 coupon for Prime members. If you're looking for a solid iOS option, the phone packs Apple's A18 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera.

For those who'd rather have a powerful Android phone, the iQOO 15 is listed at Rs. 76,999, down from Rs. 92,999 with a bank offer. Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months to customers for easier financing. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and 7,000mAh battery may appeal to users who want plenty of performance and battery capacity.

The Vivo V80 5G is another option at Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 1,11,999. Buyers can explore the no-cost EMI financing option for this model as well. Along with a 144Hz AMOLED display, it has a 7,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a Zeiss-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear camera system.

The OnePlus 15R brings the price down further to Rs. 63,999, against its MRP of Rs. 68,999. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option here. The phone's main draws include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 165Hz AMOLED display and a 7,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 FE 5G sits at Rs. 72,999 during the sale, compared with its MRP of Rs. 1,09,999. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to 5 percent discount over the reduced price to further lower the price. The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display, an Exynos 2500 chipset and a triple rear camera system led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 80,000 During Amazon Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
iPhone 16 (128GB) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 72,249 Buy Now
iQOO 15 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 92,999 Rs. 76,999 Buy Now
Vivo V80 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,11,999 Rs. 69,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 15R (16GB + 512GB) Rs. 68,999 Rs. 63,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 72,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Vivo V80

Vivo V80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, iPhone 16, iQOO 15, Vivo V80 5G, OnePlus 15R, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation 5 Consoles Are Back in Stock: Here’s Your Chance to Buy This Great Indian Festival

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Refrigerator Deals
  2. iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on 55-Inch Smart TVs
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: iPhone 16, iPhone 17e Get Discounts
  7. India Could Be Among First Countries to Roll Out 6G, Says Jio
  8. Motorola Signature 27 First Look
  9. iQOO 16 First Look
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000
  3. iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026
  4. France Backs Stablecoin Tax Plan and 10-Year Window for Crypto Loss Relief
  5. Oppo ColorOS 17 India Launch Set for October 13; Enco X4 Earbuds, Pad Mini Teased
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 2,000
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Refrigerator Deals
  8. Infinix GT 50 Pro India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, HydroFlow Liquid Cooling System Teased
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 55-Inch Smart TV Deals
  10. Trump Announces $215 Million Quantum Computing Push as Crypto Security Concerns Rise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »