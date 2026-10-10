iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026

iQOO and Motorola have offered a first look at their next flagship smartphones at India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi. The iQOO 16 and Motorola Signature 27 will both run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process. While iQOO has confirmed that its phone will come with OriginOS 7, Motorola has shared details about the Signature 27's cameras, audio features and software support. Both brands are yet to announce pricing and availability in India.

iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 16 will launch in India soon, following its September debut in China. The company announced the India launch and confirmed that the Indian variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform, similar to its Chinese counterpart. Built on a 2nm process, the chipset features a next-generation Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for AI-powered capabilities.

The iQOO 16 will also be the first smartphone from the brand to ship with OriginOS 7 out of the box, according to the company. The operating system is expected to bring productivity-focused tools and intelligent features. iQOO has yet to announce the Indian variant's price, launch date and full specifications. The Indian variant is expected to retain several key features of its Chinese version.

Motorola Signature 27 Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Motorola, on the other hand, showcased the Signature 27 at IMC 2026, confirming its upcoming India launch. The flagship model will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform chip, alongside the company's ArcticMesh Cooling System and a six-antenna setup designed to improve network reception and connectivity.

For photography, the Motorola Signature 27 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The setup will include 3.5-axis optical image stabilisation, Qualcomm Electronic Image Stabilisation, and Motorola's Video Enhancement Engine to improve image and video stability, the company added.

Motorola's Signature 27 is claimed to be the first smartphone to feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen. It will also offer Google Gemini integration and run Android 17. Motorola has promised seven years of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates for the handset. It will be available in Pantone-certified Coal Smoke and Capulet Olive finishes.

We can expect to learn more details about the Motorola Signature 27, including its launch date, in the next few days.