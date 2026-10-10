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iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026

Both companies are yet to disclose their phones' India prices and sale dates.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 08:00 IST
iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026

The iQOO 16 (pictured) will ship with OriginOS 7 out of the box

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Highlights
  • Both smartphones will use Qualcomm's 2nm flagship chipset
  • Motorola has partnered with Bang & Olufsen for smartphone audio
  • The Signature 27 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor
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iQOO and Motorola have offered a first look at their next flagship smartphones at India Mobile Congress 2026 in New Delhi. The iQOO 16 and Motorola Signature 27 will both run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process. While iQOO has confirmed that its phone will come with OriginOS 7, Motorola has shared details about the Signature 27's cameras, audio features and software support. Both brands are yet to announce pricing and availability in India.

iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed

iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 16 will launch in India soon, following its September debut in China. The company announced the India launch and confirmed that the Indian variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform, similar to its Chinese counterpart. Built on a 2nm process, the chipset features a next-generation Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for AI-powered capabilities.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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The iQOO 16 will also be the first smartphone from the brand to ship with OriginOS 7 out of the box, according to the company. The operating system is expected to bring productivity-focused tools and intelligent features. iQOO has yet to announce the Indian variant's price, launch date and full specifications. The Indian variant is expected to retain several key features of its Chinese version.

Motorola Signature 27 Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Motorola, on the other hand, showcased the Signature 27 at IMC 2026, confirming its upcoming India launch. The flagship model will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform chip, alongside the company's ArcticMesh Cooling System and a six-antenna setup designed to improve network reception and connectivity.signature 2

For photography, the Motorola Signature 27 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The setup will include 3.5-axis optical image stabilisation, Qualcomm Electronic Image Stabilisation, and Motorola's Video Enhancement Engine to improve image and video stability, the company added.

Motorola's Signature 27 is claimed to be the first smartphone to feature Audio by Bang & Olufsen. It will also offer Google Gemini integration and run Android 17. Motorola has promised seven years of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates for the handset. It will be available in Pantone-certified Coal Smoke and Capulet Olive finishes.

We can expect to learn more details about the Motorola Signature 27, including its launch date, in the next few days.

iQOO 16

iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO 16, Motorola Signature 27, iQOO 16 India Launch, Motorola Signature 27 India Launch, Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, India Mobile Congress 2026, IMC 2026
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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