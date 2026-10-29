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iQOO 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chip Tipped to Launch in India in December

iQOO previously confirmed the smartphone's India launch at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2026 09:45 IST
iQOO 16 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Chip Tipped to Launch in India in December

The iQOO 16 has already been launched in China

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 could launch in India between December 15 and December 17
  • iQOO previously confirmed the India launch at the IMC 2026
  • The handset was launched in China in September
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The iQOO 16 was launched in China last month and is expected to make its India debut soon. It features Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, and a large battery. While the company has yet to announce a launch date, it did showcase the iQOO 16 at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026. A tipster has now shed light on the launch timeline of the iQOO flagship. It is tipped to be introduced in mid-December.

iQOO 16 India Launch Timeline

The iQOO 16 could launch in India between December 15 and December 17, 2026, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav, who shared the possible timeline in a post on X. The company has yet to officially confirm the launch date.

VoltiQOO 16 Discussion
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iQOO previously confirmed the smartphone's India launch at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 in New Delhi. The company also revealed that the Indian variant will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Mobile Platform, built on a 2nm process. The handset will be the first iQOO smartphone to ship with OriginOS 7 out of the box in the country.

During an exclusive interaction with Gadgets 360 at IMC 2026, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya described the iQOO 16 as an attempt to deliver a more complete flagship experience, rather than focusing primarily on gaming and performance. He said the company was also placing greater emphasis on the display, cameras, cooling system, and AI capabilities.

Notably, the iQOO 16 was launched in China in September. The Chinese variant features a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution of 1,440x3,168 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The handset also features a triple rear camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope telephoto camera, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The iQOO 16 packs an 8,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

iQOO 16

iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO 16 India launch, iQOO 16 Launch Date, iQOO 16 Specifications, iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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