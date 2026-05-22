iQOO 16 may be on track for an official debut, as the handset has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database. According to a new report, the listing references the smartphone by its marketing name and points to a possible launch in India and other global markets. The upcoming model is expected to succeed the iQOO 15, which was introduced in China in October 2025 and launched in India in November. iQOO has not announced the handset yet, but leaks have already started to reveal some of its expected features.

iQOO 16 Could Succeed iQOO 15 With Major Upgrades

According to a post, by tech blogger Paras Guglani, the iQOO 16 has surfaced on the IMEI database with the model number I2601. The listing reportedly identifies Vivo Mobile Communication Co. Ltd. as the manufacturer and also mentions the phone by its marketing name.

The IMEI certification reportedly suggests the iQOO 16 could launch in multiple regions, including India and other global markets. Sources cited in the report claim that Indian and international variants of the handset are currently undergoing testing ahead of a wider rollout. While the company has not disclosed an official launch timeline, the report adds that the iQOO 16 could arrive in the country shortly after its debut in China, following the launch pattern of previous numbered-series smartphones.

The iQOO 16 is tipped to feature Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro+ chipset. The processor is expected to focus on AI workloads, gaming performance, and improved power efficiency. The handset may also include an advanced passive cooling system alongside a self-developed performance chip. This combination is expected to help maintain stable performance levels during extended gaming sessions while limiting thermal throttling.

The report claims that the iQOO 16 may feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a periscope telephoto sensor, which could improve long-range zoom capabilities compared to earlier models. Early leaks suggest that the iQOO 16 may pack a 9,000mAh battery. If accurate, the battery capacity would represent a substantial increase over current flagship smartphones.

No official pricing details have emerged for India or global markets. However, the report suggests that the handset is likely to be positioned in the premium flagship category based on its rumoured hardware specifications and camera setup.

The Indian variant of the iQOO 15 handset features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset alongside an 8K VC cooling system for thermal management. For photography, the phone carries a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.