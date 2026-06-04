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OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 Development Progressing 'Rapidly', Could Launch Sooner Than Expected, Tipster Claims

iQOO 15 was launched in China in October last year and was released in global markets in November.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 June 2026 19:09 IST
OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 Development Progressing 'Rapidly', Could Launch Sooner Than Expected, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 15 was launched in China in October last year

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 launch timeline leaked online
  • OnePlus and iQOO could be adjusting the release timeline to boost sales
  • They could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset
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OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15 were among the first flagship Android smartphones to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm last year. Now, rumours about their successors, the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16, have started appearing on the web. A fresh leak indicates that both devices will arrive earlier than their predecessors. They are likely to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. They are likely to launch in China first. 

OnePlus 16, iQOO 16 Launch Timeline (Anticipated)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (Translated) on Weibo claimed that OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 will be launched in September this year. The filing and development of the handsets are said to be "progressing rapidly".

VoltOnePlus 16 Discussion
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If this leak turns out to be true, it would mark the earliest debut of the flagship OnePlus and iQOO phones. For context, the OnePlus 15 was launched in the Chinese market in October last year and arrived in the Indian market in November. The OnePlus 13 was released in China in October 2024 and launched in India in January 2025.

Similarly, the iQOO 15 hit shelves in China in October last year and was released in global markets in November. The iQOO 13 landed in China in October 2024 and went on sale in India a few months later, in December.

Both OnePlus and iQOO could be adjusting the release timeline to boost sales of their flagship phones. An early launch window would allow the firms to capture more buyers and market share. The early launch could also help the OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 to get an edge over the Xiaomi 18 series, Vivo X500 series and Oppo Find X10 series in the market, which are also expected to go official around the same time.

The OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 are expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and a 2K resolution display. The OnePlus 16 is tipped to feature a 9,000mAh battery and a 200-megapixel rear camera unit. The iQOO 16 is tipped to feature an 8,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
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Further reading: OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 Specifications, iQOO 16, iQOO 16 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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