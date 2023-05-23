Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro India Launch Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: All Details

The new handset is expected to follow the debut of the iQoo Neo 7 5G in India in February.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 12:37 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Pro India Launch Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya)

The teaser for a new "pro" iQoo Neo phone posted by iQoo CEO Nipun Marya

Highlights
  • iQoo will launch a new "Pro" branded Neo series phone soon
  • The teaser suggests the firm will launch the iQoo Neo 7 Pro
  • The Chinese phone maker is yet to share details of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro

iQoo Neo 7 Pro launch in India could take place soon. The company's CEO posted a teaser for a "Pro" branded iQoo Neo smartphone that is headed to the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to arrive as a premium version of the iQoo Neo 7 5G that was launched in India in February with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and support for 120W fast charging. The company is yet to reveal any specifications of the purported iQoo Neo 7 Pro handset.

A teaser shared by iQoo CEO Nipun Marya on Twitter contains the text "Neo" at the centre of the image, with "7" and "P" at the top and bottom of the image. The teaser hints at the Neo 7 Pro moniker of the handset, but the company hasn't confirmed the name yet. It also doesn't reveal any details of its specifications and features. The tweet states that the handset will launch in India soon.

In February, the company launched the iQoo Neo 7 5G in India. The handset brought upgrades over its predecessor. The handset sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

iQoo Neo 7 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. It also sports a 16-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. 

The handset features a graphite 3D cooling system to reduce heating during gaming sessions. It offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage and packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging at 120W. According to iQoo, the handset can be charged up to 50 percent in 10 minutes. 

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Pro, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
iQoo Neo 7 Pro India Launch Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: All Details
