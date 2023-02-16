Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 5G price starts at Rs. 29,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 12:29 IST
iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 5G comes in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13
  • It has 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • Inbuild RAM in iQoo Neo 7 5G can be expanded up to 20GB

iQoo Neo 7 5G has been launched in India on Thursday, February 16, through a live stream event that was hosted on the company's social media channels. The new iQoo Neo series phone comes with a list of upgrades over last year's iQoo Neo 6. The iQoo Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz fresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It supports 120W fast charging that is said to charge the device up to 50 percent in 10 minutes. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 7 5G seems like a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE that debuted in China in December last year.

iQoo Neo 7 5G price in India

Price of the iQoo Neo 7 5G in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black shades. It will go on sale via the company website and Amazon in India starting 1:00pm IST today (February 16).

iQoo is offering flat Rs. 1,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank credit and debit cards. Further, there is an extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. No cost EMI options are available for up to nine months. 

For comparison, the iQoo Neo 7 SE was launched in China last year in December with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 24,200).

iQoo Neo 7 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) iQoo Neo 7 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.11 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The capacitive touch display is touted to offer 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 388ppi. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 20GB for enhancing gaming performance.

For gaming enthusiasts, the iQoo Neo 7 5G offers a graphite 3D cooling system with a surface area of 7,518mm square to manage thermals while intense gaming sessions. It brings a motion control feature that allows users to adjust the touch recognition flexibly while gaming.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a XX sensor at the front. The rear camera supports different video and photography features including portrait, night, macro, time-lapse photography, slow motion, panorama and dual-view video. iQoo is also offering a Vlog Movie 2.0 feature that helps to create and send vlogs.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G packs up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and infrared remote control. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. It is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in 10 minutes. Besides, it measures 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. It has a plastic build and weighs 193 grams.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO Neo 7 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 5G, iQoo Neo 7 5G Price in India, iQoo Neo 7 5G Specifications, iQoo, iQoo Neo 6
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Bitcoin, Ether Record Notable Recoveries From Recent Losses, Profits Reach Most Altcoins
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Crosses $400 Million at Global Box Office
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. Here’s Everything That’s New With iOS 16.3.1 Update on iPhone
  3. Apple Is Reportedly Struggling to Expand Its Production in India
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Xiaomi 13 Pro Will Be Available in India via Amazon From This Date
  6. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  7. Fire-Boltt Quantum Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  8. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launch Timeline, Geekbench Scores Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Updated With Support for Sending Up to 100 Media Files, Captions for Documents, More: Details
  2. Chrome Custom Tabs on Android Updated With Improved Multitasking Features and Password Autofill Support
  3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Crosses $400 Million at Global Box Office
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Record Notable Recoveries From Recent Losses, Profits Reach Most Altcoins
  6. Poco C55 India Launch Teased by Company, Tipped to Debut as Rebranded Redmi 12C
  7. Honor Magic 5 Lite With 6.67-Inch Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Price, Features, and More
  9. FTX Customers Sue Financial Firms That Found Crypto Exchange ‘Safe and Secure’
  10. Adobe's Figma Takeover Deal Will Require EU Antitrust Approval, Regulators Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.