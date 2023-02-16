iQoo Neo 7 5G has been launched in India on Thursday, February 16, through a live stream event that was hosted on the company's social media channels. The new iQoo Neo series phone comes with a list of upgrades over last year's iQoo Neo 6. The iQoo Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz fresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It supports 120W fast charging that is said to charge the device up to 50 percent in 10 minutes. The Indian variant of iQoo Neo 7 5G seems like a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE that debuted in China in December last year.

iQoo Neo 7 5G price in India

Price of the iQoo Neo 7 5G in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is offered in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black shades. It will go on sale via the company website and Amazon in India starting 1:00pm IST today (February 16).

iQoo is offering flat Rs. 1,500 discount on purchases made through ICICI, HDFC and SBI bank credit and debit cards. Further, there is an extra exchange offer of Rs. 2,000. No cost EMI options are available for up to nine months.

For comparison, the iQoo Neo 7 SE was launched in China last year in December with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage costs CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 24,200).

iQoo Neo 7 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) iQoo Neo 7 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.11 percent screen to body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The capacitive touch display is touted to offer 1,200Hz instant touch sampling rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a pixel density of 388ppi. Under the hood, it has an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The available RAM can be expanded up to 20GB for enhancing gaming performance.

For gaming enthusiasts, the iQoo Neo 7 5G offers a graphite 3D cooling system with a surface area of 7,518mm square to manage thermals while intense gaming sessions. It brings a motion control feature that allows users to adjust the touch recognition flexibly while gaming.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 7 5G has a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) and f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is a XX sensor at the front. The rear camera supports different video and photography features including portrait, night, macro, time-lapse photography, slow motion, panorama and dual-view video. iQoo is also offering a Vlog Movie 2.0 feature that helps to create and send vlogs.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G packs up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and infrared remote control. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. It is claimed to charge the device up to 50 percent in 10 minutes. Besides, it measures 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. It has a plastic build and weighs 193 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.