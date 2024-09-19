Technology News
English Edition

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Set for September 24, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is confirmed to feature a 6,400mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 13:16 IST
iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Set for September 24, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is teased to come with a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo+ has a rectangular rear camera module
  • iQoo is teasing the design and specifications of the iQoo Z9 Turbo+
  • It is confirmed to feature 6K VC liquid cooling system
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is all set to launch in China next week. The Vivo sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Z-series smartphone in its home country. iQoo has also revealed key specifications of the upcoming phone online. The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is teased to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It will pack a large 6,400mAh battery. iQoo has already started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ via its official online store in China.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications Teased 

The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ will launch on September 24. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The brand is teasing the design and specifications of the phone on the microblogging platform. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre. It is seen with a rectangular rear camera module with curved edges.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset is confirmed to power the iQoo Z9 Turbo+. The handset will carry a 6,400mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The gaming-focused phone is claimed to deliver up to 1.5K resolution and 72fps (frames per second) while playing Open World Mobile Games. It is confirmed to feature a 6K VC liquid cooling system for thermal management.

The pre-reservations for the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ have started through iQoo's official China website, JD.com, and Tmall.

While the camera specifications of iQoo Z9 Turbo+ are yet to be officially announced, past leaks suggest that it will have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera and is likely to support 80W wired fast charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 Turbo Plus, iQoo Z9 Turbo Plus Specifications, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HTC Vive Focus Vision With Snapdragon XR2 Chip, 5K Resolution Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Set for September 24, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  2. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0 Launched in India: See Price
  3. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  4. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  5. Infinix Zero 40 5G With AI Features Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
  2. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
  3. LinkedIn Reportedly Trained Generative AI Models on User Data Without Permission Before Updating Policy
  4. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  5. Apple Intelligence Will be Available in German, Italian and More Languages in 2025
  6. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Set for September 24, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  7. Redmi Note 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  8. YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments
  9. HTC Vive Focus Vision With Snapdragon XR2 Chip, 5K Resolution Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel Smartphones Will Reportedly Get Android 15 Update Next Month: Supported Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »