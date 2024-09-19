iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is all set to launch in China next week. The Vivo sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Z-series smartphone in its home country. iQoo has also revealed key specifications of the upcoming phone online. The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ is teased to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It will pack a large 6,400mAh battery. iQoo has already started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ via its official online store in China.

iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications Teased

The iQoo Z9 Turbo+ will launch on September 24. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. The brand is teasing the design and specifications of the phone on the microblogging platform. It is seen flaunting a curved display with a hole punch cutout in the centre. It is seen with a rectangular rear camera module with curved edges.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chipset is confirmed to power the iQoo Z9 Turbo+. The handset will carry a 6,400mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution. The gaming-focused phone is claimed to deliver up to 1.5K resolution and 72fps (frames per second) while playing Open World Mobile Games. It is confirmed to feature a 6K VC liquid cooling system for thermal management.

The pre-reservations for the iQoo Z9 Turbo+ have started through iQoo's official China website, JD.com, and Tmall.

While the camera specifications of iQoo Z9 Turbo+ are yet to be officially announced, past leaks suggest that it will have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera and is likely to support 80W wired fast charging.

