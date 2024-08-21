Technology News
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z9s 5G: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is available in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble colourways, while the iQOO Z9s 5G is offered in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2024 13:24 IST
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z9s 5G: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G (left) and iQOO Z9s 5G are available in two colour options

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset
  • The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G comes with 80W FlashCharge support
  • Both iQOO Z9s series phones offer up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G were launched in India on Wednesday. These handsets are powered by midrange processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek and are equipped with 6.77-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G run on Android 14, with the company's Funtouch OS 14 on top. They are equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with support for charging at 80W (iQOO Z9s Pro 5G) and 44W (iQOO Z9s 5G).

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Z9s 5G Price in India and Availability

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is also available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variants that are priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It will go on sale starting on August 23, in Flamboyant Orange and Luxe Marble colour options.

Pricing for the iQOO Z9s 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs. 21,999 while the 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs. 23,999. The handset will be available for purchase on August 29, in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colour variants.

iqoo z9s series colours iqoo z9s series

iQOO Z9s series colour options
Photo Credit: iQOO

 

The company is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and a Rs. 2,000 discount on the iQOO Z9s 5G, if customers purchase these handsets using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. Both smartphones are available to purchase via Amazon and iQOO's e-store.

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Z9s 5G Specifications and Features

Both the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G are dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) handsets that run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box. They feature a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 387ppi pixel density. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, while iQOO Z9s 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, and both phones have up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

iQOO has equipped both smartphones with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture, for capturing photos and videos. The standard model also has a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the Pro model features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with am f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, both the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G have a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

You get up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage on both iQOO handsets. Connectivity options on both handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

A 5,500mAh battery powers both the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G and iQOO Z9s 5G. However, the Pro model offers faster 80W FlashCharge support, while the standard model can be charged at 44W. The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G (190g) and iQOO Z9s 5G (182g) measure 163.72x75x7.49mm, and have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Z9s 5G

iQOO Z9s 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Z9s 5G, iQOO
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, and consumer privacy.
iQOO Z9s Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Launched in India Alongside iQOO Z9s 5G: Price, Specifications
