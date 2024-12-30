Technology News
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will get a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 December 2024 19:51 IST


Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version is teased to come in black, blue and white shades

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will support dual-frequency GPS
  • The upcoming variant may support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • The new iQOO Z9 Turbo version could support 80W wired fast charging
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version is confirmed to launch in China in January. The company has announced the launch date of the new variant of the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was initially unveiled in the country in April alongside the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x. The design and key features of the upcoming edition of the handset will be similar to the existing model, except for the battery size. iQOO has confirmed that the phone will get a 6,400mAh battery.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will launch in China and be available for a special sale in the country starting at 10am local time (7:30am IST) on January 3, according to a Weibo post by the company. It is currently open for pre-reservations via the Vivo China e-store and other e-commerce sites.iqoo z9 turbo long life version iqoo inline iqooz9 turbo long battery life version

iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Features

The Weibo post revealed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will support dual-frequency GPS. It has been confirmed to carry a 6,400mAh battery, which is larger than the 6,000mAh battery on the existing iQOO Z9 Turbo. The phone is set to arrive in a "Flying Blue (translated from Chinese)" shade, alongside black and white options.

The company confirmed that the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, similar to the current model. The upcoming variant may support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version may sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the phone could get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 16-megapixel sensor for the front camera. It will likely include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and support 80W wired fast charging. 





  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  














