iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was launched in China on Tuesday. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC along with a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It carries an infrared and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset joins the iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x in the country.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Price, Availability

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ price starts in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,900), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,700) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500), respectively. The phone is offered in three colour options — Midnight Black, Moonlight Shadow Titanium and Starlight White (translated from Chinese).

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) iQOO Z9 Turbo+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with a dedicated Q1 chipset for gaming and an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out of the box.

For photos and videos, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an f/1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture. for selfies and video calls.

The handset is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, along with support for 80W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone measures 163.72x75.88x7.98mm and weighs 196g.

