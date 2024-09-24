Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 20:21 IST
iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ comes in Midnight Black, Moonlight Shadow Titanium and Starlight White shades

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is equipped with a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset
  • The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security
  • The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ supports up to 80W wired fast charging
Advertisement

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was launched in China on Tuesday. The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC along with a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. It carries an infrared and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset joins the iQoo Z9 TurboiQoo Z9, and iQoo Z9x in the country.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Price, Availability

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ price starts in China at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 512GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,900), CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,700) and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,500), respectively. The phone is offered in three colour options — Midnight Black, Moonlight Shadow Titanium and Starlight White (translated from Chinese).

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) iQOO Z9 Turbo+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with a dedicated Q1 chipset for gaming and an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out of the box.

For photos and videos, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an f/1.79 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture. for selfies and video calls.

The handset is equipped with a 6,400mAh battery, along with support for 80W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, OTG, NFC, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and USB Type-C port. For security, the handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone measures 163.72x75.88x7.98mm and weighs 196g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9 Turbo+

iQOO Z9 Turbo+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus price, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus specifications, iQOO Z9 Turbo, iQOO Z9 series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Necro Trojan Detected in Google Play Apps and Modded Versions of Spotify, WhatsApp

Related Stories

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted at Amazon Great Indian Festival
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Chipset, Battery Confirmed; Note 14 Pro Features Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  5. Here's How Much Storage You Need to Run Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone
  6. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Necro Trojan Detected in Google Play Apps and Modded Versions of Spotify, WhatsApp
  3. Nothing Ear Open With ChatGPT Integration, Up to 8 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  4. WhatsApp Expands Testing for 'Read All' Chats Feature on Latest Beta for Android Phones
  5. OnePlus 13 Listed on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  6. Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 With Up to 24 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google’s Circle to Search Feature Will Reportedly Work With Message Bubbles With Android 15
  8. Cloudflare Introduces AI Audit Tool to Block Data Scraping AI Bots from Accessing Websites
  9. Elon Musk’s X Will Soon Let Users View Posts From People Even if They Have Been Blocked
  10. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO 12 5G, More Discounted During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »