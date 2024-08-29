iQOO Z9s 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (August 29) via the company's India e-store and Amazon. The new iQoo Z-series smartphone was launched in the country last week alongside iQOO Z9s Pro 5G. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. the iQOO Z9s 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and houses a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z9s 5G price in India

Price of iQOO Z9s 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 21,999 while the top-end version with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 23,999. It is offered in Onyx Green and Titanium Matte colours. It will go on sale through Amazon and iQOO India website today from 12:00pm IST.

iQoo is providing Rs. 2,000 instant discount for the purchase of iQOO Z9s 5G made using ICICI, HDFC card and EMI transactions. This will bring down the starting price to Rs. 17,999. There are up to six months of no-cost EMI options as well.

iQOO Z9s 5G specifications

The iQOO Z9s 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 out-of-the-box and features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 387ppi pixel density. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z9s 5G has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 44W charging support. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.