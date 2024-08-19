Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Display, Camera, Charging Details Tipped; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Display, Camera, Charging Details Tipped; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 August 2024 14:04 IST
iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Display, Camera, Charging Details Tipped; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQoo Z9 Turbo (pictured) was launched in China in April this year

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo+ may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ flat display
  • The upcoming handset will likely get a dual rear camera unit
  • The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ could carry a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is expected to be unveiled soon and join the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was launched in China in April this year. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key features of the purported smartphone. Now a tipster claims to have spotted it on a Chinese certification website that has hinted at the charging specifications of the phone. Meanwhile, the tipster has also suggested some key specifications of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was spotted on the 3C certification website. He noted that the phone was listed on the site with chargers that support 80W and 90W wired fast charging. The tipster added that the anticipated iQOO Z9 Turbo+ could support 80W wired fast charging and pack a 6,000mAh battery.iqoo z9 turbo plus 3c listing weibo dcs inline z9turbo

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tipster added. The phone is said to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an optical fingerprint sensor. For optics, it is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front camera will likely get a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset is expected to launch in China soon but no specific launch timeline is known yet.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications

iQOO's Z9 Turbo+ is expected to come with improvements over the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was launched in China in April alongside the vanilla iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x. The standard Turbo version of the iQOO Z9 lineup comes with a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. 

The handset runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4. In the camera department, the iQOO Z9 Turbo has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It gets a 16-megapixel camera on the front. For security, the handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a facial recognition feature.

iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus launch, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus specifications, iQOO Z9 Turbo, iQOO Z9 series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Related Stories

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Display, Camera, Charging Details Tipped; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+ Tipped to Debut With These New Names
  4. Honor 200 Review: Perfect Balance of Style and Camera
  5. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Key Specifications Tipped; Could Pack 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Display, Camera, Charging Details Tipped; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Note, Galaxy S26 Pro to Replace Ultra and Plus Naming Scheme, Tipster Claims
  3. Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  4. Apple Could Equip iPhone With In-House Modem in 2025, Advantages Might Not Be Visible for Years: Mark Gurman
  5. Samsung Galaxy A06 With 6.7-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Pompeii Newly Uncovered Skeletons Reveal Agonising Final Moments
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Discoveries Challenge Theories About Asteroid Psyche’s Origin
  8. Extinct Walrus-like Mammal Discovered in Atlantics, Provides New Insights into Marine Evolution
  9. Harvard and Google Created the Most Detailed Map of Brain Using AI
  10. Climate Change Could Make Earth's Oldest Microorganisms Dominant in Oceans, Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »