iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is expected to be unveiled soon and join the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was launched in China in April this year. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some key features of the purported smartphone. Now a tipster claims to have spotted it on a Chinese certification website that has hinted at the charging specifications of the phone. Meanwhile, the tipster has also suggested some key specifications of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ was spotted on the 3C certification website. He noted that the phone was listed on the site with chargers that support 80W and 90W wired fast charging. The tipster added that the anticipated iQOO Z9 Turbo+ could support 80W wired fast charging and pack a 6,000mAh battery.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ may launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the tipster added. The phone is said to get a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an optical fingerprint sensor. For optics, it is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, while the front camera will likely get a 16-megapixel sensor. The handset is expected to launch in China soon but no specific launch timeline is known yet.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications

iQOO's Z9 Turbo+ is expected to come with improvements over the iQOO Z9 Turbo, which was launched in China in April alongside the vanilla iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x. The standard Turbo version of the iQOO Z9 lineup comes with a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The handset runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4. In the camera department, the iQOO Z9 Turbo has a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It gets a 16-megapixel camera on the front. For security, the handset carries an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a facial recognition feature.