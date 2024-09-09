Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Revealed

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 September 2024 12:07 IST
iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Revealed

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will join the iQOO Z9 Turbo (pictured) which was launched in April

Highlights
  • iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K+ flat display
  • The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ may get an optical fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will launch in China soon. The company has officially teased the launch of the smartphone but is yet to announce an exact date. The design of the upcoming handset has also been teased and it appears to be similar to the iQOO Z9 Turbo. Previously, a couple of leaks about the Turbo+ variant of the iQOO Z9 series had surfaced online. Notably, the iQOO Z9 Turbo was launched in China in April this year alongside the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Launch, Design

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will launch in China soon. A promotional post of the smartphone was shared in an official iQOO Weibo post. It notes that the phone will launch later this month. A product page on the company website has started accepting pre-orders of the upcoming handset.

iqoo z9 turbo plus iqoo weibo inline iQOO Z9 Turbo

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ design teased
Photo Credit: Weibo/iQOO

 

The design of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ teased in the promotional poster shows similarity with the existing iQOO Z9 Turbo. Like the current handset, the Turbo+ variant will feature a slightly raised rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges. A pill-shaped LED flash unit will be placed alongside the camera island. The inscription seen within the camera unit suggests that it will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). 

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ appears to have a flat display with slim uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera unit. Although the right edge is not visible in the image, we can see a smooth, empty left edge. This suggests that the power button and the volume rocker will be placed on the right edge, just like on the iQOO Z9 Turbo.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Features (Expected)

Previous leaks about the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ hint that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch flat display with a 1.5K+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will likely carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera is tipped to get a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. For security, it is expected to have an optical fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus launch, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus design, iQOO Z9 Turbo Plus features, iQOO Z9 series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor 200 Pro Review: Honourable yet Expensive Camera Phone
Apple Might Hold October Launch Event for Updated iPad Mini, M4-Powered Mac Models: Gurman

Related Stories

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. Huawei Mate XT Listed on the Official Store With Storage Variants
  3. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Design Revealed, Confirmed to Launch Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Profits Alongside Most Altcoins, Market Cap Remains Below $2 Trillion
  2. Huawei Mate XT Listing Appears on Official Store, Revealing Design and Storage Options
  3. Apple iPhone 16 'It's Glowtime' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  4. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Revealed
  5. Apple Might Hold October Launch Event for Updated iPad Mini, M4-Powered Mac Models: Gurman
  6. Ancient Roman Silver Coins Unearthed in the Mediterranean, Said to Be Hidden During Pirate Raids
  7. Great White Sharks Gather at a Mysterious Spot in the Pacific Ocean Called White Shark Café
  8. Placebo Effect Link Discovered With Previously Unassociated Parts of the Brain
  9. Infant Mortality Rate and Decline of Bat Population Might Have a Strange Correlation, Study Claims
  10. Aurora Season in September 2024 Could Bring Vibrant Northern Lights Due to Earth's Tilt
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »