iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will launch in China soon. The company has officially teased the launch of the smartphone but is yet to announce an exact date. The design of the upcoming handset has also been teased and it appears to be similar to the iQOO Z9 Turbo. Previously, a couple of leaks about the Turbo+ variant of the iQOO Z9 series had surfaced online. Notably, the iQOO Z9 Turbo was launched in China in April this year alongside the iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9x.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Launch, Design

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will launch in China soon. A promotional post of the smartphone was shared in an official iQOO Weibo post. It notes that the phone will launch later this month. A product page on the company website has started accepting pre-orders of the upcoming handset.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ design teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/iQOO

The design of the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ teased in the promotional poster shows similarity with the existing iQOO Z9 Turbo. Like the current handset, the Turbo+ variant will feature a slightly raised rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges. A pill-shaped LED flash unit will be placed alongside the camera island. The inscription seen within the camera unit suggests that it will support optical image stabilisation (OIS).

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ appears to have a flat display with slim uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera unit. Although the right edge is not visible in the image, we can see a smooth, empty left edge. This suggests that the power button and the volume rocker will be placed on the right edge, just like on the iQOO Z9 Turbo.

iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Features (Expected)

Previous leaks about the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ hint that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch flat display with a 1.5K+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ will likely carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera is tipped to get a 16-megapixel sensor.

The iQOO Z9 Turbo+ is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery and support 80W wired fast charging. For security, it is expected to have an optical fingerprint sensor.

