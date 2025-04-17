Itel A95 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and ships with Android 14. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports several AI-backed features, including productivity tools and a voice assistant. In the camera department, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Itel A95 5G is available in three colour options and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Itel A95 5G Price in India, Colour Options

Itel A95 5G price in India starts in India at Rs. 9,599 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 9,999, the company confirmed in a press release. It is offered in black, gold and mint blue colour options. The handset comes with a free 100-day screen replacement option. The availability details of the handset have not yet been announced.

Itel A95 5G Specifications, Features

The Itel A95 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

The company claims that the Itel A95 comes with a five-year fluency promise. The handset supports the company's AI voice assistant, Aivana, and gets Ask AI tools. The latter helps users draft content, summarise information, or fine-tune messages for different contexts. It supports the Dynamic Bar feature, which is a collapsible bar that appears around the front camera cutout that shows notifications and other alerts comprehensively.

For optics, the Itel A95 carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It supports 2K video recording, dual video capture, vlog mode and more. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The handset has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating. The phone has an infrared sensor and a 7.8mm profile.