Itel A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features

Itel A95 5G is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 April 2025 18:45 IST
Itel A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A95 5G comes in black, gold and mint blue colour options

Highlights
  • Itel A95 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen
  • The handset supports the company's AI voice assistant, Aivana
  • The Itel A95 5G carries an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating
Itel A95 5G was launched in India on Thursday. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and ships with Android 14. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports several AI-backed features, including productivity tools and a voice assistant. In the camera department, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel main rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Itel A95 5G is available in three colour options and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Itel A95 5G Price in India, Colour Options

Itel A95 5G price in India starts in India at Rs. 9,599 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs. 9,999, the company confirmed in a press release. It is offered in black, gold and mint blue colour options. The handset comes with a free 100-day screen replacement option. The availability details of the handset have not yet been announced. 

Itel A95 5G Specifications, Features

The Itel A95 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. 

The company claims that the Itel A95 comes with a five-year fluency promise. The handset supports the company's AI voice assistant, Aivana, and gets Ask AI tools. The latter helps users draft content, summarise information, or fine-tune messages for different contexts. It supports the Dynamic Bar feature, which is a collapsible bar that appears around the front camera cutout that shows notifications and other alerts comprehensively.

For optics, the Itel A95 carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It supports 2K video recording, dual video capture, vlog mode and more. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. The handset has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating. The phone has an infrared sensor and a 7.8mm profile. 

Itel A95 5G

Itel A95 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Itel A95 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features
