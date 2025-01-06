Technology News
Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

A ring light unit, which doubles as a notification light, is placed within the rear camera module. 

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 15:30 IST
Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A80 comes in Glacier White, Sandstone Black and Wave Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Itel A80 ships with Android 14 Go edition
  • The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Itel A80 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display
Itel A80 was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera with HDR support. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to three days. The phone gets a Dynamic Bar feature that shows battery status, notifications, and other alerts comprehensively. The handset has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The company claims that the phone will offer up to three years of lag-free performance. 

Itel A80 Price in India, Availability

Itel A80 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for its 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone is currently available for purchase in the country through offline retail stores. It comes with the guarantee of a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. Online availability of the handset has not yet been confirmed.

The Itel A80 is offered in three colour options, including Glacier White, Sandstone Black, and Wave Blue.

Itel A80 Specifications, Features

The Itel A80 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14 Go edition and is claimed to offer up to three years (36 months) of lag-free performance. 

For optics, the Itel A80 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with HDR support and an 8-megapixel front camera. A ring light unit, which doubles as a notification light, is placed within the rear camera module. The phone gets a Dynamic Bar feature that helps display call or battery status and other alerts to users comprehensively around the punch-hole cutout.

The Itel A80 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone is said to offer up to three days of battery life on a single charge, including 18 hours of video playback or 31 hours of call time. The handset comes with Ultra Power Saving Mode and Smart Link+, which are claimed to extend battery life and improve signal stability, respectively. 

As per the company, the Itel A80 comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset has an 8.54mm thin profile. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Itel A80

Itel A80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T603
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go
Itel A80, Itel A80 Price in India, Itel A80 India launch, Itel A80 specifications, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Itel A80 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
