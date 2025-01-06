Itel A80 was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera with HDR support. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to three days. The phone gets a Dynamic Bar feature that shows battery status, notifications, and other alerts comprehensively. The handset has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The company claims that the phone will offer up to three years of lag-free performance.

Itel A80 Price in India, Availability

Itel A80 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for its 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone is currently available for purchase in the country through offline retail stores. It comes with the guarantee of a free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase. Online availability of the handset has not yet been confirmed.

The Itel A80 is offered in three colour options, including Glacier White, Sandstone Black, and Wave Blue.

Itel A80 Specifications, Features

The Itel A80 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T603 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14 Go edition and is claimed to offer up to three years (36 months) of lag-free performance.

For optics, the Itel A80 carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with HDR support and an 8-megapixel front camera. A ring light unit, which doubles as a notification light, is placed within the rear camera module. The phone gets a Dynamic Bar feature that helps display call or battery status and other alerts to users comprehensively around the punch-hole cutout.

The Itel A80 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone is said to offer up to three days of battery life on a single charge, including 18 hours of video playback or 31 hours of call time. The handset comes with Ultra Power Saving Mode and Smart Link+, which are claimed to extend battery life and improve signal stability, respectively.

As per the company, the Itel A80 comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset has an 8.54mm thin profile. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.