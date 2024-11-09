Itel S25 and Itel S25 Ultra were launched in the Philippines on Friday as the company's latest midrange smartphones that bear a familiar name — Samsung is also expected to launch the flagship Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. The new phones from Itel are equipped with Unisoc processors and sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with an under-display fingerprint scanner. They are also equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both handsets are also expected to receive an update to Android 15.

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra Price and Availability

Itel S25 pricing reportedly starts at PHP 5,799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Itel S25 Ultra begins at PHP 10,999 (roughly Rs. 15,900). Customers in the Philippines can pre-order the Itel S25 via Shopee, while the Itel S25 Ultra will be up for pre-orders on Sunday.

The standard model will be sold in Bromo Black, Mambo Mint, and Sahara Gleam colourways, while the Itel S25 Ultra will be available in Bromo Black, Komodo Ocean, and Meteor Titanium colour options.

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra Specifications

Both the Itel S25 and Itel S25 Ultra are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 14. The company has equipped the standard model with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Ultra variant has a curved AMOLED screen with the same size and refresh rate, along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The company is yet to reveal details of the chipset powering the Itel S25, while the S25 Ultra is powered by a Unisoc T620 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Both the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel, while a 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. The Ultra model is also touted to feature an infrared transmitter to control various appliances.

Both handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery, but there's no mention of support for fast charging. The Itel S25 has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Itel S25 Ultra has a slightly better IP64 rating. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.