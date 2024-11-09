Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra With 6.78 Inch AMOLED Screens, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Itel S25 and Itel S25 Ultra are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 November 2024 15:16 IST
Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel S25 Ultra (pictured) is sold in Bromo Black, Komodo Ocean, and Meteor Titanium colourways

Highlights
  • Itel S25 and S25 Ultra sport 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screens
  • Both handsets run on Android 14
  • The Itel S25 Ultra has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
Advertisement

Itel S25 and Itel S25 Ultra were launched in the Philippines on Friday as the company's latest midrange smartphones that bear a familiar name — Samsung is also expected to launch the flagship Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. The new phones from Itel are equipped with Unisoc processors and sport 6.78-inch AMOLED screens with an under-display fingerprint scanner. They are also equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both handsets are also expected to receive an update to Android 15.

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra Price and Availability

Itel S25 pricing reportedly starts at PHP 5,799 (roughly Rs. 8,400) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Itel S25 Ultra begins at PHP 10,999 (roughly Rs. 15,900). Customers in the Philippines can pre-order the Itel S25 via Shopee, while the Itel S25 Ultra will be up for pre-orders on Sunday.

The standard model will be sold in Bromo Black, Mambo Mint, and Sahara Gleam colourways, while the Itel S25 Ultra will be available in Bromo Black, Komodo Ocean, and Meteor Titanium colour options.

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra Specifications

Both the Itel S25 and Itel S25 Ultra are dual SIM smartphones that run on Android 14. The company has equipped the standard model with a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Ultra variant has a curved AMOLED screen with the same size and refresh rate, along with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The company is yet to reveal details of the chipset powering the Itel S25, while the S25 Ultra is powered by a Unisoc T620 chipset, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. 

Both the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra are equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear panel, while a 32-megapixel front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Itel S25 and S25 Ultra include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC, as well as a USB Type-C port. The Ultra model is also touted to feature an infrared transmitter to control various appliances.

Both handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery, but there's no mention of support for fast charging. The Itel S25 has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Itel S25 Ultra has a slightly better IP64 rating. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra, Itel S25 Price, Itel S25 Ultra Price, Itel S25 Specifications, Itel S25 Ultra Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OTT Releases This Week: Vijay 69, Devara, Citadel: Honey Bunny and More 

Related Stories

Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design, Colour Options Spotted in Leaked Renders
  2. Reliance Lobbies for Satellite Spectrum Auction in New Clash With Starlink
  3. Citadel: Honey Bunny, Vijay 69 and More: OTT Releases This WeekÂ 
  4. Itel S25 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel S25, Itel S25 Ultra With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screens, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Pixel 11 With Tensor G6 Chip to Offer Improved Thermal Performance to Reduce Returns: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Hint at Tweaked Design and Four Colour Options
  4. Ola Electric's Q2 Loss Narrows, Says Most Service Issues 'Minor'
  5. Reliance Lobbies for Satellite Spectrum Auction in New Clash With Starlink
  6. NASA's X-59 Supersonic Jet Completes Initial Engine Tests, First Flight Approaching
  7. Fossils of Dinosaur With Armoured Plate and Bony Spikes Found, Could Withstand Impacts From Car Crash
  8. Samsung Spotted Working on AR Headset With Head-Mounted Display in Patent Document
  9. Prime Video Reveals Teaser and Release Date for My Fault: London
  10. Meteoroid Trails Could Help Detect Potentially Hazardous Comets Years in Advance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »