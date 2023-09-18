Technology News

Itel P55 to Be India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000: Report

Itel P55 5G is likely to launch by the end of September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 September 2023 23:09 IST
Itel P55 to Be India's First 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Itel P55 is seen in a black colour variant in the report

Highlights
  • Itel is known for its entry level devices
  • This will also be the first 5G smartphone by the brand
  • Itel is a Transsion Holdings sub-brand

Itel is reportedly going to introduce the first 5G-supported smartphone in India which is going to have an affordable, entry-level price tag. 5G smartphones are currently some of the most popular handsets in the market. However, the phones that support 5G connectivity start at a mid-price range. Although not much is known about the specifications of the Intel's P55 smartphone, 5G connectivity is reportedly assured to be the primary feature of this purported handset. Following are the details that we know of yet.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Itel is expected to launch the P55 5G handset, which would be the first ever 5G handset by the company. It is reportedly slated to become the first entry-level 5G-supported smartphone in India, expected to be priced at under Rs. 10,000.

As the country gears up for the festive season ahead, the report adds that the Itel P55 5G is expected to be launched towards the end of September. The company, known for its entry-level smartphones and tablets, recently released the Itel A60s and Itel P40+, starting in India at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 8,099, respectively.

Powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, the Itel A60s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, dual 8-megapixel AI camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Meanwhile, the Itel P40+ comes with an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS screen and an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor in the front.

Further reading: Itel P55 5G, Itel P55 5G India launch, Itel P55 5G price in India, Itel P55 5G specifcations, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
Oppo Watch 4 With Round Dial Reportedly in Works, Specifications Leaked
