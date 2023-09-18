Itel is reportedly going to introduce the first 5G-supported smartphone in India which is going to have an affordable, entry-level price tag. 5G smartphones are currently some of the most popular handsets in the market. However, the phones that support 5G connectivity start at a mid-price range. Although not much is known about the specifications of the Intel's P55 smartphone, 5G connectivity is reportedly assured to be the primary feature of this purported handset. Following are the details that we know of yet.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Itel is expected to launch the P55 5G handset, which would be the first ever 5G handset by the company. It is reportedly slated to become the first entry-level 5G-supported smartphone in India, expected to be priced at under Rs. 10,000.

As the country gears up for the festive season ahead, the report adds that the Itel P55 5G is expected to be launched towards the end of September. The company, known for its entry-level smartphones and tablets, recently released the Itel A60s and Itel P40+, starting in India at Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 8,099, respectively.

Powered by a quad-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, the Itel A60s comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, dual 8-megapixel AI camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Meanwhile, the Itel P40+ comes with an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS screen and an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor in the front.

