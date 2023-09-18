Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details

iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details

The cost of replacing the rear glass on the iPhone 15 Pro on par with regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2023 19:39 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro rear glass replacements will now cost the same amount

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro rear panel replacements are cheaper than last year's models
  • Replacing the iPhone 15 Pro panel costs the same as the regular iPhone 15
  • Apple first lowered the rear panel glass repair cost with the iPhone 14

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's high-end iPhone models that were launched last week as part of the iPhone 15 lineup — will support cheaper and easier rear glass replacements, according to the company's support website. Thanks to a change in how the company built the two new smartphones, the cost of repairing the rear panel has dropped by a considerable amount, and is now on par with the standard models in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series of smartphones.

According to Apple's own support website, the cost of replacing the rear glass panel on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $169 (roughly Rs. 14,100) and $199 (roughly Rs. 16,600), respectively. This is much cheaper than the cost of repairing the rear panel on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — $ 499 (roughly Rs. 41,600) and $549 (roughly Rs. 45,750), respectively.

By changing the way it manufactures the body of the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has made it easier to replace the rear panel of the handset (via 9to5Mac). The glass panel on the back of the handsets will be easier to remove than their predecessors. Customers who have AppleCare+ coverage will be able to repair their rear glass panel for $29 (roughly Rs. 2,400). 

Readers might recall that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that were announced at the company's 'Far Out' event in September 2022 were also equipped with an easily removable glass panel. It appears that the changes to the chassis also made their way to the Pro models this year. Apple has equipped the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a titanium chassis instead of the stainless steel material used on its predecessors.

Back in 2022, Apple allowed authorised technicians to repair the TrueDepth camera on its handsets all the way back to the iPhone X, without replacing the entire smartphone. The mechanism used by Apple's Face ID biometric authentication system a flood illuminator, dot projector, front camera, and an infrared (IR) camera — repairing the array of sensors was previously impossible without replacing the entire device.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro repair, iPhone 15 Pro Max repair, iPhone 15 Pro repair cost, iPhone repair, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Watch 4 With Round Dial Reportedly in Works, Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 100 Pro Could Debut in November, Leak Suggests Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Renders Tip Four Colour Options: See Here
  4. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India Today: See Offers
  5. Here’s Everything Supported By iPhone 15's New USB Type-C Port
  6. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders: See Design
  7. iOS 17 Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  8. iPhone 16 Pro With Larger Screen, Apple Watch X Coming in 2024: Gurman
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Max Faces Production Challenges Amid 'Robust Demand': Kuo
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Rear Glass Replacement Is Now Much Cheaper and Easier Compared to iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  2. Oppo Watch 4 With Round Dial Reportedly in Works, Specifications Leaked
  3. Vivo T2 Pro 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch, Will Pack Dimensity 7200 SoC
  4. Disney Is Considering Selling Its Indian Streaming and TV Business, Reliance Is Among Potential Buyers
  5. Honor 100 Pro Might Launch in November, Tipped to Get 1.5K Resolution Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Moto Tab G84 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Specifications; Could Launch Soon
  7. iOS 17 With StandBy Mode, Contact Posters and More Rolls Out Today: How to Download on Eligible Models
  8. OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Set For October 6, Design Officially Revealed
  9. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Leak Again in New Renders Ahead of September 26 Launch
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Models With Larger Screens, Apple Watch X With New Health Features Coming in 2024: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.