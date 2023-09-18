iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — Apple's high-end iPhone models that were launched last week as part of the iPhone 15 lineup — will support cheaper and easier rear glass replacements, according to the company's support website. Thanks to a change in how the company built the two new smartphones, the cost of repairing the rear panel has dropped by a considerable amount, and is now on par with the standard models in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series of smartphones.

According to Apple's own support website, the cost of replacing the rear glass panel on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost $169 (roughly Rs. 14,100) and $199 (roughly Rs. 16,600), respectively. This is much cheaper than the cost of repairing the rear panel on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — $ 499 (roughly Rs. 41,600) and $549 (roughly Rs. 45,750), respectively.

By changing the way it manufactures the body of the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has made it easier to replace the rear panel of the handset (via 9to5Mac). The glass panel on the back of the handsets will be easier to remove than their predecessors. Customers who have AppleCare+ coverage will be able to repair their rear glass panel for $29 (roughly Rs. 2,400).

Readers might recall that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that were announced at the company's 'Far Out' event in September 2022 were also equipped with an easily removable glass panel. It appears that the changes to the chassis also made their way to the Pro models this year. Apple has equipped the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a titanium chassis instead of the stainless steel material used on its predecessors.

Back in 2022, Apple allowed authorised technicians to repair the TrueDepth camera on its handsets all the way back to the iPhone X, without replacing the entire smartphone. The mechanism used by Apple's Face ID biometric authentication system a flood illuminator, dot projector, front camera, and an infrared (IR) camera — repairing the array of sensors was previously impossible without replacing the entire device.

