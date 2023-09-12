Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is said to be in the works as the next A-series offering from the South Korean tech brand. While details of the handset are yet to be officially announced, a prominent tipster has suggested its key specifications. The Galaxy A25 5G is tipped to get a 6.44-inch AMOLED display and could run on Exynos 1280 SoC. It is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The Galaxy A25 5G is believed to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A24 that went official in April this year.

Tipster Anthony (@TheGalox) leaked the key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A25 5G on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, the upcoming handset will run on Android 14-based One UI 6 and sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. It is said to run on Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Further, Samsung will supposedly pack a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the Galaxy A25 5G. The handset is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. The tipster claims that it will go official in the coming months.

Recently, the Galaxy A25 5G was spotted in the Geekbench online database with model number SM-A256B. The listing suggested an Exynos 1280 chipset, 8GB RAM and an Android 14 operating system on the upcoming handset. It scored 973 points in the single-core testing and 2,106 in the multi-core testing on the benchmarking website.

Some CAD-based renders of Galaxy A25 5G had also surfaced on the Web in June. They suggested a waterdrop-style display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the purported phone. The renders tipped triple rear camera setup as well.

The Galaxy A25 5G is speculated to succeed the Galaxy A24, which was launched earlier this year in Vietnam. It is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.