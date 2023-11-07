Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Get FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch: Report

The Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G is said to sport a 200-megapixel main camera.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2023 13:05 IST
Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Get FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13 series comprises Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G will run MIUI 14 out-of-the-box
  • The Poco M6 Pro 4G is said to be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G
  • Redmi Note 13 series launched in China in September
Advertisement

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 series, which includes the base model Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+, in China back in September. All three phones in the series feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Chinese manufacturer is said to be gearing up to introduce the lineup globally. Ahead of that, the 4G variant of the Pro model from the Redmi Note 13 series has reportedly been spotted on the FCC certification website.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the 4G variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro has received an FCC certification. The FCC listing also reportedly reveals a few key details about the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. The handset could get a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone may likely run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The FCC listing does not suggest any further details about the upcoming handset.

In addition to the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, the FCC certification site also lists another 4G phone — the Poco M6 Pro 4G, which seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. According to the report, the Poco M6 Pro 4G — listed as model number 2312FPCA6G —will sport a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support, instead of the 200-megapixel sensor seen on Note 13 Pro 4G model. It will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The rebranded Poco handset is also said to run MIUI 14. Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the two handsets.

The Redmi Note 13 series was introduced in China in September. The Note 13 Pro 5G launched with a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The 5G model has the same camera specifications revealed in the FCC listing for its 4G variant. It also packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the 5G variant of the Poco M6 Pro was launched in India in August. The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 13 Series, Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade, Additional Free Data to Users in India

Related Stories

Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Get FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  3. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  4. Poco X6 Pro Reportedly Listed on BIS; India Launch Imminent
  5. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  6. MacBook Pro M3, 24-Inch iMac M3 Go on Sale in India Today: See Price
  7. Jio Working With Itel, Lava, Nokia for Affordable 4G Feature Phones: Report
  8. Samsung Users in India Can Now Send Texts to Callers With Bixby Text Call
  9. Oppo Reno 8T 5G Receives Major Price Cut on Croma: Know How Much It Cost Now
  10. Poco C65 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Home and Kitchen Appliances
  2. WhatsApp Web Allows Beta Testers to Search for Messages by Date: Report
  3. Echo Series Will Debut Under New Marvel Spotlight Banner to Help Reduce MCU Homework
  4. Vivo X100 Pro Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of November 13 Launch
  5. Apple Working on Reworked Battery Design Aimed at Improving Capacity, Reduce Charging Time: Report
  6. Jio Working With Itel, Lava, and Nokia to Launch New Variants of JioBharat 4G Feature Phone: Report
  7. Microsoft Partners With Inworld to Bring AI Game Development Tools to Its Studios
  8. Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, Poco M6 Pro 4G Get FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  9. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade, Additional Free Data to Users in India
  10. Realme GT 5 Pro Teased to Feature 3,000 Nits Display, Large Heat Dissipation Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »