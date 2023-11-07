Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 series, which includes the base model Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+, in China back in September. All three phones in the series feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display. The Chinese manufacturer is said to be gearing up to introduce the lineup globally. Ahead of that, the 4G variant of the Pro model from the Redmi Note 13 series has reportedly been spotted on the FCC certification website.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the 4G variant of the Redmi Note 13 Pro has received an FCC certification. The FCC listing also reportedly reveals a few key details about the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. The handset could get a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone may likely run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The FCC listing does not suggest any further details about the upcoming handset.

In addition to the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G, the FCC certification site also lists another 4G phone — the Poco M6 Pro 4G, which seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G. According to the report, the Poco M6 Pro 4G — listed as model number 2312FPCA6G —will sport a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support, instead of the 200-megapixel sensor seen on Note 13 Pro 4G model. It will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The rebranded Poco handset is also said to run MIUI 14. Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the two handsets.

The Redmi Note 13 series was introduced in China in September. The Note 13 Pro 5G launched with a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The 5G model has the same camera specifications revealed in the FCC listing for its 4G variant. It also packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the 5G variant of the Poco M6 Pro was launched in India in August. The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The dual rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

