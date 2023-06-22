Technology News
Motorola Edge 40 Viva Magenta Colour Variant Unveiled in India, Moto G32 Gets Two New Shades

Motorola Edge 40 in Viva Magenta shade is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 June 2023 16:10 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 40 is already available in Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G SoC
  • New shades are listed on Flipkart
  • Moto G32 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC

Motorola Edge 40 is getting a new colour option in India. The handset arrived in May in the country with three colour options — Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green. Additionally, the Moto G32 is also receiving two new colour options. These new colour variants will sit alongside the Mineral Grey and Satin Silver colours options that have already been available in the country since the phone's launch in March. The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, while the entry-level Moto G32 packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood.

Motorola Edge 40 price in India

The Motorola Edge 40 in Viva Magenta shade is currently up for grabs in India with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. As mentioned, the new colour option will sit alongside the Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green colour variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch last month.

Moto G32 price in India

The Moto G32 received new Rose Gold and Satin Maroon colour options in India. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart in new finishes with a price tag of Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Moto G series phone debuted in two distinct colour options — Mineral Grey and Satin Silver — in India in March this year.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications

Motorola Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. Other key highlights of the device include a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The Motorola Edge 40 carries a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Moto G32 specifications, features

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (2,400 × 1,080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It flaunts a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge 40 Viva Magenta Colour Variant Unveiled in India, Moto G32 Gets Two New Shades
