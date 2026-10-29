Karbonn is officially making a comeback to the smartphone space it was a part of nearly a decade ago. Karbonn, in an official release, confirmed that after 15 years of maintaining an industry presence, the brand will now focus on young Indians, while maintaining a broader focus on democratising technology. Karbonn will particularly target the Gen-Z audience with a new range of products that cater to content creation. We recently spotted a device running Android tagged as the ‘Karbonn Zen Z Pro' with a MediaTek chipset on the benchmarking website Geekbench.

Karbonn Changes Brand Focus to Connect With Young Indians

Karbonn, the domestic smartphone brand which was popular nearly a decade ago, is officially making a return to the smartphone market. The brand has now announced that it will soon launch a new range of devices specially curated for the youth.

The move comes after 15 years of the brand's existence in India's domestic smartphone market. Karbonn had initially connected with Indian cricket with its popular Karbonn Kamaal Katch property during the early seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pradeep Jain, CEO and MD, Jaina Group, explained the reasoning behind the move, stating that over the last couple of years, India's phone market has witnessed a notable rise in prices.

"Over the last couple of years, India's phone market has climbed in price while the number of Indians buying has flatlined, proof that some of our most important buyers are being priced out rather than served," said Jain.

“This is a young country, and for its Gen Z, content is no longer only creation; it is the expression of a point of view, and the device is its canvas,” he added.

With a revised focus, the CEO and MD said that Karbonn will continue to maintain its broader focus on democratizing technology. “Karbonn is coming back, with specially curated devices built for this new language of expression,” he said, hinting at a new range of devices coming soon.

Back in August, we reported that a new Karbonn smartphone had shown up on popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. The device, tagged as the Karbonn ZenZ Pro, was powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and ran Android 16, with managed scores of 422 and 1,525 in Geekbench 7's single- and multi-core tests, respectively. More recently, Karbonn began teasing another smartphone called the Rebel 5G on Amazon. No additional details about this phone have been revealed since.