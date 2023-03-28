Technology News

Lava Blaze 2 4G listing on Geekbench suggests 6GB of RAM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 13:49 IST
Lava Blaze 2 4G is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000

  • Lava Blaze 2 4G is tipped to debut in India in April
  • The handset is said to have model number LZX409
  • Lava Blaze 2 4G could come equipped with Android 12

Lava, the homegrown brand, is reportedly planning to launch the Lava Blaze 2 in India in April. The company has been tight-lipped about the purported phone, however, rumours and speculations have already hit the Web suggesting the expected features of the phone. The smartphone has now reportedly been spotted on Geekbench suggesting the processor and a few other key details. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to come with UNISOC T616 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM.

According to a report by Passionate Geekz, the upcoming Lava Blaze 2 has been spotted on the Geekbench certification site with model number LZX409. The listing reportedly suggests that the handset will be powered by a UNISOC T616 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM.

The listing also hints that the Octa-core chip comes with a frequency of 1.82GHz and a clock speed of 1.95GHz. Additionally, the Lava Blaze 2 is said to come pre-installed with Android 12, as per the alleged listing.

Furthermore, the listing suggests that the phone has scored 359 in single-core tests and 1,497 in multi-core tests on Geekbench 5. While the Geekbench listing has reportedly only this much information, the phone's specifications, and first-look image were also leaked recently. As per the leak, the smartphone could be equipped with a Unisoc T616 SoC and the smartphone could be priced under Rs. 10,000. The leak also included a first-look image of the purported Lava Blaze 2, showcasing a rear panel made of glass.

The handset is shown in an unspecified shade of orange in the leaked images. The Lava Blaze 2 is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup housed in two large circular cutouts. There could also be an LED flash adjacent to the rear cameras, as per the leaked image. Other hardware specifications like display size, battery capacity, and the charging capacity of the handset are yet to be announced by the company. 

 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Lava Blaze 2 4G, Lava Blaze 2 4G SoC, Geekbench, Lava
