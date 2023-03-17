Technology News

Lava Blaze 2 With Unisoc 7616 SoC, Glass Back Design Tipped to Debut in India in April

Lava will compete with heavyweight brands like Samsung and Xiaomi in the affordable smartphone segment.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2023 13:54 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

In the leaked image, Lava Blaze 2 is seen sporting a dual rear camera setup

  • Lava Blaze 2 could be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India
  • Leaked first-look reveals the smartphone in an unnamed orange shade
  • Rear glass design could give the entry-level Lava handset a premium look

Lava Blaze 2 could be launched in India soon, according to details shared by a tipster. The homegrown brand, which was established in 2009, enjoyed a few years of market prominence with its affordable and feature-packed smartphones. However, international smartphone giants like Samsung and Xiaomi have expanded their portfolio of handsets to include entry-level and affordable smartphones, while the Indian smartphone brand has taken a backseat. The company launched the Lava Z series in 2021, followed by the Lava Blaze 5G last year. Lava is now tipped to launch another entry-level smartphone in the country.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, Lava could be gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India that will be called the Lava Blaze 2. The tipster suggests that this entry-level smartphone could arrive in Indian markets in April. He also goes on to suggest that the smartphone could be equipped with a Unisoc T616 SoC. The smartphone is said to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

The tipster also shared a first-look image of the purported Lava Blaze 2, which suggests that the smartphone will sport a rear panel made of glass. This appears to give the phone a rather premium look, compared to other models placed in the most-affordable category of smartphones in the country. The handset is seen in the image in an unspecified shade of orange.

The smartphone is also seen sporting a dual rear camera setup that is housed in two large circular cutouts. An LED flash is also visible in the leaked image, adjacent to the rear cameras.

Other hardware specifications of the handset are yet to be revealed, such as its display size, battery capacity, or whether it will support fast charging. However, if the suggested launch timeline of April is taken into consideration, more details are likely to be leaked or revealed in the coming days building up to the launch.

