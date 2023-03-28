Technology News

Redmi 12C Price in India Teased, Confirmed to Go on Sale Via Amazon

Redmi 12C is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 11:16 IST
Redmi 12C Price in India Teased, Confirmed to Go on Sale Via Amazon

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 12C will launch in Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ display
  • The phone features a 50-megapixel dual AI camera unit
  • It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box

Redmi 12C is confirmed to launch in India on March 30. The phone was previously launched in China and was also introduced in the global markets earlier this year. The company also recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series globally. There are four models in the Note 12 series - Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the newly launched Redmi Note 12 4G. All Redmi Note 12 models had launched in India earlier this year, except the Redmi Note 12 4G. Redmi confirmed that the 4G model would also launch in India on March 30. Now, an Amazon microsite of the Redmi 12C smartphone has suggested the price of the model.

Redmi 12C price in India (teased)

Teased to launch in Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender colour options in India, the Amazon microsite confirms that the Redmi 12C India variant will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. The existence of the microsite also automatically confirms the smartphone's availability on the site, once launched.

In China, the Redmi 12C is available in Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated) colour options, with the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model costing CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the budget Redmi smartphone is marked at IDR 1,399,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 4GB + 64GB model, IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the mid variant 4GB + 128GB, and IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,500) for the high-end 6GB + 128GB variant. Although here, the model launched in only two colourways - Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

The dual SIM-supported Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ (1650 x 720) display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the handset, which comes with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It ships with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and includes two years of Android updates as well as three years of security updates.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a secondary QVGA lens for depth information in its dual rear camera unit. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centered waterdrop notch at the top of the display on the Redmi 12C. The rear cameras claim to capture 1080p quality videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

Redmi has packed the handset with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 10W charging support. The Redmi 12C comes with a rear fingerprint scanner, AI Create unlock feature, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and FM Radio connectivity. The handset also includes a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent camera performance
  • Premium design, IP53 rating
  • Quality multimedia experience
  • Super-fast charging, good battery life
  • Feature-rich software with minimal bloatware
  • Capable overall performance
  • Bad
  • Much more expensive than its predecessor
  • Does not ship with Android 13
  • Haptics could have been better
  • Ultra-wide camera performance needs improvement
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4980mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2000 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 12C, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Government Asks Telcos to Take Measures While Setting Up 5G Towers Near Airports
Bitcoin, Ether Tumble After Fresh Case Engulfs Binance in Legal Trouble in US

Related Stories

Redmi 12C Price in India Teased, Confirmed to Go on Sale Via Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know New Date
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Here's Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.4 Update
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  5. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  6. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Is Now Faster, More Efficient: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Allow You to Edit Messages on iOS: Report
  10. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Sets October Release Date
  2. WhatsApp Working on Edit Message Feature With Dedicated Alerts on iOS: Report
  3. Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
  4. Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
  8. Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report
  9. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Now Claimed to Use 50 Percent Less Memory; Mac App Coming Soon
  10. Jio Launches New Broadband Plan for Rs. 198 Ahead of IPL
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.