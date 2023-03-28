Redmi 12C is confirmed to launch in India on March 30. The phone was previously launched in China and was also introduced in the global markets earlier this year. The company also recently launched the Redmi Note 12 series globally. There are four models in the Note 12 series - Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and the newly launched Redmi Note 12 4G. All Redmi Note 12 models had launched in India earlier this year, except the Redmi Note 12 4G. Redmi confirmed that the 4G model would also launch in India on March 30. Now, an Amazon microsite of the Redmi 12C smartphone has suggested the price of the model.

Redmi 12C price in India (teased)

Teased to launch in Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender colour options in India, the Amazon microsite confirms that the Redmi 12C India variant will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in India. The existence of the microsite also automatically confirms the smartphone's availability on the site, once launched.

In China, the Redmi 12C is available in Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender (translated) colour options, with the base 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model costing CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,400). The 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model costs CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,600), while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the budget Redmi smartphone is marked at IDR 1,399,000 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the 4GB + 64GB model, IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the mid variant 4GB + 128GB, and IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,500) for the high-end 6GB + 128GB variant. Although here, the model launched in only two colourways - Graphite Grey and Ocean Blue.

Redmi 12C specifications, features

The dual SIM-supported Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch LCD HD+ (1650 x 720) display with a 20.6:9 aspect ratio, a 1500:1 contrast ratio, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the handset, which comes with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It ships with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and includes two years of Android updates as well as three years of security updates.

For optics, the phone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a secondary QVGA lens for depth information in its dual rear camera unit. A 5-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centered waterdrop notch at the top of the display on the Redmi 12C. The rear cameras claim to capture 1080p quality videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

Redmi has packed the handset with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 10W charging support. The Redmi 12C comes with a rear fingerprint scanner, AI Create unlock feature, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and FM Radio connectivity. The handset also includes a 3.5mm audio jack.

