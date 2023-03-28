Technology News

Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.4 Update With New Emojis, Voice Isolation for Calls, More: Details

iOS 16.4 also introduces VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2023 13:07 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.4 Update With New Emojis, Voice Isolation for Calls, More: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AppleHub

iOS 16.4 introduces 21 new emojis

Highlights
  • iOS 16.4 fixes bugs and introduces voice isolation for calls
  • Notifications for web apps have been added to the Home Screen
  • Apple also launched iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3

Apple has released iOS 16.4 for iPhone users, which incorporates a number of new features such as an extensive set of emojis, voice isolation for calls, website push notifications, and more. Alongside the iOS update, Apple has released the iPadOS 16.4 update for iPad. The company also released tvOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3. The stable version of iOS 16.4 is now rolling out for iPhone users across the globe.

Users can update their devices by going to the Settings app, selecting General, and then Software Update. If they don't see the update immediately, keep checking periodically as the updates should be available for everyone soon. When the installation process starts, the iPhone or iPad will download the update and then prompt the user to restart the device to complete the process. It is worth noting that the device will be inoperable while the update is being installed.

Those in Apple's developer programme can now enable the developer beta option instantly from the Software Update section by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and selecting the developer beta. Instead of having to install a profile from the Developer Center, this is a quick way to receive the stable developer beta version. However, because you will need to be signed in to an Apple ID linked to a developer account, public sharing of developer beta profiles will be discontinued.

The changelog for the iOS 16.4 update includes 21 new emojis including a shaking face, a pink heart that has been demanded for long, two pushing hands, a Wi-Fi symbol and others, including various animals and objects. These emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium last year, and it was confirmed in February that they would be included in the latest iOS update. There are also grey and light blue hearts, a folding hand fan, ginger, a pea pod, jellyfish, a moose, a goose, a hair pick, maracas, a flute, and other emojis in the new batch.

Another feature added with this update is voice isolation for cellular calls, which prioritises users' voices while blocking out ambient sound. The feature was already usable for FaceTime as well as other VoIP apps, but not for cellular calls until now. To access this feature, open the Control Center while on the call, tap on Mic Mode, and then from the list available, select Voice Isolation.

Apple demonstrated a feature last year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that permitted developers to send web-based push notifications to target consumers. With an update to macOS Ventura, the company previously added this feature to Safari 16.1. It now allows iOS developers to send a notification to users who have pinned a web application to their Home Screen after requesting permission.

This web application update could be directly applicable to some of Twitter's new rivals, such as Post and T2, who have not yet developed native iOS editions of their apps yet, but would like to notify the user of important discussions. This also allows Apple to mitigate assertions that its App Store serves as the sole way to connect with mobile consumers, which might aid in the company's fight against antitrust regulations and other litigation.

Apple's new iOS 16.4 update also fixes bugs regarding duplicated album in Photos and also brings support to detect duplicate photos or videos in an iCloud Shared Library. The Weather app now gets VoiceOver support for maps. Moreover, a new accessibility setting can automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are seen.

The iPhone keyboard now supports indigenous languages like Chickasaw and Choctaw and Apple has also added support for transliteration for Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu language keyboards.

Finally, the update also fixes an issue where previously Ask to Buy requests from children would often fail to appear on the parent's device. It addresses an issue where Matter-compatible thermostats may become unresponsive when connected to Apple Home devices. The iOS 16.4 update also comes with Crash Detection optimisations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS 16.4, iOS updates, iOS, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nvidia's New Research Shows How AI Can Be Used to Improve Chip Design

Related Stories

Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.4 Update With New Emojis, Voice Isolation for Calls, More: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended: Know New Date
  2. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  3. Here's Everything New in the Latest iOS 16.4 Update
  4. Huawei Watch Ultimate With 100m Water Resistance Launched: Check Price
  5. PS5 to Get Cheaper by This Amount From April 1 in India
  6. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  7. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  8. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Is Now Faster, More Efficient: Details
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Allow You to Edit Messages on iOS: Report
  10. Realme "Mini Capsule": What Do Buyers Today Want from Budget Smartphones?
#Latest Stories
  1. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon Sets October Release Date
  2. WhatsApp Working on Edit Message Feature With Dedicated Alerts on iOS: Report
  3. Meta Planning Lower Bonus Payouts for Some Employees: Report
  4. Steam Is Ending Support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 in January 2024: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Tipped to Cost More Than Edge 30 Pro; Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Honor Play 7T and Play 7T Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended to June 30
  8. Ubisoft Backs Out of E3 2023, Will Host Its Own Event: Report
  9. Microsoft Teams Gets a Redesign, Now Claimed to Use 50 Percent Less Memory; Mac App Coming Soon
  10. Jio Launches New Broadband Plan for Rs. 198 Ahead of IPL
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.