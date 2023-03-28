Samsung has been providing hybrid and optical zoom capabilities on its Galaxy S series smartphones for a while. However, a new bug seems to trigger an app crash when a user sets the camera's zoom to 30X. The bug only seems to affect a certain set of Samsung Galaxy S series devices according to a report. Samsung has acknowledged that the camera bug is an issue and that it is working on a fix for the same. The company claims that the fix will arrive in a future software update.

Just a few days ago, a Samsung user who owns a Galaxy S series device posted on Samsung's Korea community forum about a camera bug that gets triggered when setting the camera's zoom to 30X in the stock camera app. The user claims that the camera app's zoom functionality works fine until 28.8x, but crashes as soon as the 30X zoom level is selected. The user mentions that clearing the app's cache and data and resetting it to its default settings also does not seem to resolve the issue.

The user also posted a video showing the camera bug. The video shows Samsung's default camera app in action with the user scrubbing through the zoom slider till about 30X, post which the app crashes. Another point that the user clarified was that the camera bug only showed up after updating the Galaxy S series device to Samsung's latest One UI 5.1 update, which is based on Android 13. So, those who haven't upgraded their Galaxy smartphones to the latest One UI software may not experience the same camera bug.

SamMobile was the first to report the issue and claimed that the camera bug could only affect recent models of the Galaxy S series. This would include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22 series of devices as these are the only ones to offer 30X zoom capability. Gadgets 360 can confirm that the camera bug does not affect the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

Regardless of which smartphones are affected, Samsung has mentioned in its replies that it has managed to reproduce the issue. The company claims that the “error occurred due to the difference in the action point when quickly switching the camera lens” and that it has already applied the necessary fixes to an upcoming software update. This software update will be made available in April. However, Samsung has not provided any specific details about the exact day on which the software update will arrive.

