Lava Blaze X 5G will be launched in India on July 10, the domestic smartphone brand announced recently. Shortly after Lava revealed the launch date of the new Blaze series phone, leaks about its price range and key specifications surfaced online. The forthcoming Lava Blaze X is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC alongside up to 16GB RAM. It could get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support. The Lava Blaze X will go on sale through Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

Lava Blaze X 5G price in India (Rumoured)

Citing unnamed sources, a Ytechb report states that the Lava Blaze X 5G will be offered in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The base variants are said to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

The upcoming phone could be available in purple and cream or silver shades, according to the report. However, additional details related the pricing of the handsets is currently unknown.

The Lava Blaze X 5G is anticipated to make its debut at a lower price than that of the Lava Blaze Curve in India. The latter was released in March this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Lava Blaze X 5G specifications (Rumoured)

The Lava Blaze X 5G will reportedly be equipped with a Dimensity 7050 processor from MediaTek — the same chip that powers the Lava Blaze Curve. It is said to sport a Full-HD+ curved display and ship with Android 14.

It is also tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It may also arrive with a 32-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Lava has already announced that the launch of Lava Blaze X 5G will take place on July 10 at 12:00pm IST. It is confirmed to be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale that is scheduled to take place on July 20 and July 21. It is expected to go on sale via retail stores in August.