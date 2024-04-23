Technology News

Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features

Lava ProWatch Zn features a circular 1.43-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 13:00 IST
Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava ProWatch Zn is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Lava ProWatch Zn comes with over 110 sports mode
  • Lava has packed a 350mAh battery on the ProWatch Zn
  • Display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating
Advertisement

Lava ProWatch Zn has been launched in India as the latest wearable offering from the domestic electronic brand. The new smartwatch has a metallic build and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The ProWatch Zn has an IP68 water-resistant build and is equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver real-time heart rate monitoring. It also provides other health tracking including blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring. The Lava ProWatch Zn has more than 110 sports modes and its battery is claimed to last up to eight days with standard use.

Lava ProWatch Zn price in India, availability

The Lava ProWatch Zn is priced at Rs. 2,599 for the silicon strap variant, whereas the metallic strap variant is priced at Rs. 2,999. The wearable is available in Black and Grey shades and will go on sale through the company website, Amazon and select retail stores across the country starting April 26.

Lava ProWatch Zn specifications

The new Lava ProWatch Zn features a circular 1.43-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has an always-on mode and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It has a stainless steel strap and metallic dial with side-mounted buttons for navigation through the UI. The wearable is powered by an RTL8763EWE – VP chip. 

The smartwatch is equipped with a VC9202 + VP60A PPG sensor to monitor heart rate. The Lava ProWatch Zn is also capable of tracking blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). However, the functionality is not designed to replace any medical equipment. The smartwatch is also touted to track stress, breathing and sleep. It offers more than 150 watch faces and users can customise them via the paired Android or iOS smartphones.

Additionally, the Lava ProWatch Zn comes with over 110 sports modes and inbuilt games like
2048, Jigsaw Puzzle, Racing and Discoloration. It has Bluetooth calling support with Bluetooth version 5.2 that lets wearers make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone. Besides the Bluetooth calling function, it allows users to respond instantly through the watch to callers. The watch has an IP68-rated build.

Lava has packed a 350mAh battery on the ProWatch Zn. It is said to deliver up to 20 days of standby time and up to eight days of battery life on normal usage. With Bluetooth calling enabled, the battery is claimed to last for up to three days. As per Lava, the wearable needs one hour to fully charge the battery.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava, Lava ProWatch Zn, Lava ProWatch Zn Price in India, Lava ProWatch Zn Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Reportedly Acquires French AI Firm Working With On-Device AI and Computer Vision
Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India

Related Stories

Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  4. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  5. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  6. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  7. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  8. Realme Narzo 70 5G India Launch on April 24; to Debut in This Price Segment
  9. GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Mobile
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions
  2. Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
  3. Meta Reveals Big Plans for Its Horizon OS, Will Expand It to Third-Party Mixed-Reality Headset Makers
  4. Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
  6. PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
  7. Apple Reportedly Acquires French AI Firm Working With On-Device AI and Computer Vision
  8. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Leather Back Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Pixel 8a Retail Unit Spotted Online in Blue and Green Colour Options: See Images
  10. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »