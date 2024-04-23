Lava ProWatch Zn has been launched in India as the latest wearable offering from the domestic electronic brand. The new smartwatch has a metallic build and features a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The ProWatch Zn has an IP68 water-resistant build and is equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver real-time heart rate monitoring. It also provides other health tracking including blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring. The Lava ProWatch Zn has more than 110 sports modes and its battery is claimed to last up to eight days with standard use.

Lava ProWatch Zn price in India, availability

The Lava ProWatch Zn is priced at Rs. 2,599 for the silicon strap variant, whereas the metallic strap variant is priced at Rs. 2,999. The wearable is available in Black and Grey shades and will go on sale through the company website, Amazon and select retail stores across the country starting April 26.

Lava ProWatch Zn specifications

The new Lava ProWatch Zn features a circular 1.43-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has an always-on mode and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It has a stainless steel strap and metallic dial with side-mounted buttons for navigation through the UI. The wearable is powered by an RTL8763EWE – VP chip.

The smartwatch is equipped with a VC9202 + VP60A PPG sensor to monitor heart rate. The Lava ProWatch Zn is also capable of tracking blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). However, the functionality is not designed to replace any medical equipment. The smartwatch is also touted to track stress, breathing and sleep. It offers more than 150 watch faces and users can customise them via the paired Android or iOS smartphones.

Additionally, the Lava ProWatch Zn comes with over 110 sports modes and inbuilt games like

2048, Jigsaw Puzzle, Racing and Discoloration. It has Bluetooth calling support with Bluetooth version 5.2 that lets wearers make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone. Besides the Bluetooth calling function, it allows users to respond instantly through the watch to callers. The watch has an IP68-rated build.

Lava has packed a 350mAh battery on the ProWatch Zn. It is said to deliver up to 20 days of standby time and up to eight days of battery life on normal usage. With Bluetooth calling enabled, the battery is claimed to last for up to three days. As per Lava, the wearable needs one hour to fully charge the battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.