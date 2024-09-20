Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Other Smartphones

OnePlus 11R, which was launched at a price of Rs. 39,999 in India, can be purchased for Rs. 27,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 September 2024 15:51 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Other Smartphones

OnePlus 11R (pictured above) is available at a price cut ahead of Amazon sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale kicks off on September 27, ahead of the upcoming festive season. It will bring deals on a wide range of items such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, home appliances and other electronics. Buyers will also be able to leverage lucrative bank offers, No-cost EMIs, and exchange offers during the sale. Ahead of the sale's commencement, the e-commerce platform has rolled out exciting kickstarter deals on smartphones such as the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

In addition to price cuts, Amazon has also partnered with SBI to provide up to 10 percent instant discounts on debit and credit card transactions.

Amazon Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

OnePlus 11R, which was launched at a price of Rs. 39,999 in India, can be purchased for Rs. 27,999. Buyers can also utilise bank offers to take down its price to as low as Rs. 26,749. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and sports a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

Another kickstarter deal is available on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This smartphone is listed with an MRP of Rs. 74,999 at launch, and has been hit with several price cuts since. The handset can be purchased at Rs. 26,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale. It sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the latest OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which retails for Rs. 20,999, is available for Rs. 17,999 inclusive of all the bank offers. It gets a 5,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Similar deals are live on other smartphones such as the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, and Lava Blaze Curve. Buyers can grab them now ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, which starts on September 26 for Prime members, and a day later for all users.

