Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is likely to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Watch 7 series on July 10. With only days left until the company is expected to launch the new wearables, the specifications of both smartwatch models have reportedly been leaked via a Chinese certification website. As per the listing, the battery capacity, network connectivity, and geolocation features are said to have been revealed, along with images. A previous report also hinted at the European pricing of the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 specifications (Rumoured)

ITHome spotted the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 were spotted on the Chinese TAF certification website. Their listing also sheds some light on specifications of the devices. The Galaxy Watch Ultra — the purported flagship model — is tipped to have a 590mAh battery. It is listed with the model number SM-L7050.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 7 is listed to feature a 417mAh battery. This smartwatch is said to bear the model number SM-L3150 and may come with WCDMA and NFC support. It is tipped to offer cellular network connectivity via an e-SIM. Both smartwatches are listed with A-GPS, GPS and GLONASS navigation support.

The alleged images also corroborate the design teased by previous renders. While the Galaxy Watch 7 may reportedly sport a similar design to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to have a new square dial, although the display still appears to be circular.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra price (Rumoured)

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra may be priced EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the Bluetooth+LTE variant in Europe. It is rumoured to be available in three colourways: titanium grey, titanium silver and titanium white.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 7 may cost EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the Bluetooth+LTE variant. The 44mm Bluetooth and Bluetooth+LTE variants of the smartwatch are reportedly priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,000), respectively. It may be available in cream, green and silver colourways.

