Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to sport a new design with a square body, although the dial still appears to be circular.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 July 2024 18:55 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 may reportedly feature a similar design to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 were spotted on a Chinese website
  • Both smartwatches are expected to debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event
  • They may also offer NFC support to enable contactless payments
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is likely to be unveiled at the company's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, alongside the Watch 7 series on July 10. With only days left until the company is expected to launch the new wearables, the specifications of both smartwatch models have reportedly been leaked via a Chinese certification website. As per the listing, the battery capacity, network connectivity, and geolocation features are said to have been revealed, along with images. A previous report also hinted at the European pricing of the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 specifications (Rumoured)

ITHome spotted the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 were spotted on the Chinese TAF certification website. Their listing also sheds some light on specifications of the devices. The Galaxy Watch Ultra — the purported flagship model — is tipped to have a 590mAh battery. It is listed with the model number SM-L7050.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 7 is listed to feature a 417mAh battery. This smartwatch is said to bear the model number SM-L3150 and may come with WCDMA and NFC support. It is tipped to offer cellular network connectivity via an e-SIM. Both smartwatches are listed with A-GPS, GPS and GLONASS navigation support. 

The alleged images also corroborate the design teased by previous renders. While the Galaxy Watch 7 may reportedly sport a similar design to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is tipped to have a new square dial, although the display still appears to be circular.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra price (Rumoured)

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra may be priced EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for the Bluetooth+LTE variant in Europe. It is rumoured to be available in three colourways: titanium grey, titanium silver and titanium white.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 7 may cost EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the Bluetooth+LTE variant. The 44mm Bluetooth and Bluetooth+LTE variants of the smartwatch are reportedly priced at EUR 369 (roughly Rs. 62,000) and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,000), respectively. It may be available in cream, green and silver colourways.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Student Referral Program Launches in India: How to Register, Benefits
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 Design Leaked Ahead of July 16 Launch
  3. Realme 13 Pro Series 5G to Get Ultra Clear Camera With AI Capabilities
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus Ace 4 Tipped to Feature 6,000mAh Batteries
  5. Mirzapur Season 3 Review: Ali Fazal Emerges as King, but at What Cost?
  6. Honor 200 5G, Honor 200 Pro 5G Will Be Launched in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Moshi AI Chatbot With Real-Time Voice Features Launched by Kyutai Labs as GPT-4o Rival
  2. Lava Blaze X 5G Price Range Leaked Ahead of India Launch; Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 Battery, Connectivity Specifications Surface on Certification Website
  4. Xiaomi 15 Pro Tipped to Feature 5,400mAh Battery; Fast Charging Details Surface Online
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leaked Images Show LED Strips on Stem; Buds 3 Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of Debut
  6. Google Photos Crosses 10 Billion Download Milestone on the Play Store
  7. Crypto Airdrops Spur Use of Web3 Wallets as Blockchain Gaming, DeFi Growth Slows: Report
  8. CMF Watch Pro 2 Teased to Come With Interchangeable Bezels
  9. Honor 200 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 18: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Bitcoin Logs Drastic Drop to $54,300 After $679 Million in Crypto Liquidations, Most Altcoins See Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »