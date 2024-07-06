Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite, Honor 200, and More New Smartphones to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day 2024

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will start in India on July 20.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 July 2024 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G (pictured) will launch in India on July 17

  • The Amazon Prime Day 2024 will end on July 21
  • Customers can also avail of additional bank offers and customers
  • People will also be eligible for exchange offers
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will be held in India on July 20 and 21. Different products, ranging from personal electronics, home furnishing items, large appliances and more, will be available at lower prices than usual. Some of the best deals during this time are expected to be on smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, Honor, iQoo, Motorola and more. The e-commerce site has previously confirmed that the upcoming Prime Day sale will see new product launches from over 450 Indian and global brands. It has been confirmed that the new smartphones will be available during the sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 launches

The Samsung Galaxy M35 and the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G are both set to launch in India on July 17 and go on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2024. 

Among new launches are also the Honor 200 series handsets. The Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G are set to launch in India on July 18. They will be available for purchase during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The Lava Blaze X, confirmed to be unveiled on July 10, will also go on sale during the sale.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, launched in India earlier this month, will also go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day 2024. The phone is priced in the country at Rs. 99,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB option. Customers can get a flat Rs. 10,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 89,999 during the sale. People can start pre-reservations on Amazon from July 10. 

During the sale, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be introduced in the Ultra Orange colourway. The Redmi 13 5G and the Realme GT 6T are also confirmed to be unveiled in Orchid Pink and Miracle Purple shades, respectively. An unspecified new OnePlus 12R 5G variant will also be launched during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 offers

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will be live for all users in India starting at 12am IST on July 20. It is also confirmed to end at 11:59 pm IST on July 21. During the sale, customers can get massive discounts on a wide range of items besides smartphones. 

The e-commerce site confirmed that all customers would get up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. People who use ICICI Bank credit or debit cards or the EMI option will be eligible for a 10 percent discount during transactions. The same benefits would also be extended to SBI credit card holders.

Customers may also be eligible for up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options, as well as additional coupons and exchange offers on any particular item, which can lower the effective price.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2024, Samsung Galaxy M35, iQoo Z9 Lite, Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, Redmi 13 5G, Lava Blaze X, Realme GT 6T, OnePlus 12R 5G, OnePlus, Realme, Lava, Redmi, Motorola, Honor, iQoo, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
