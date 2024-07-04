Lava Blaze X 5G will launch in India next week, the company announced via social media on Wednesday. The handset was first teased last month but no details regarding its specifications or the launch timeline were revealed. Lava's upcoming smartphone is speculated to feature a 64-megapixel camera and up to 16GB RAM, according to a teaser. A microsite dedicated to its launch has also been created on Amazon.

Lava Blaze X 5G Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lava shared the release date of the Blaze X 5G along with a short teaser video, revealing a couple of its features. The smartphone will launch on July 10 at 12pm IST. Once launched, it will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon during the Prime Day sale, which is scheduled to take place between July 20 and July 21.

Lava Blaze X 5G is seen with a circular camera module at the back, housing dual cameras and an LED flash. It also appears to have a text engraved in the camera unit which says “64MP”, which could denote the primary sensor. Furthermore, the teaser suggests it may come with up to 16GB RAM, with 8GB physical RAM and an option to further add 8GB RAM virtually.

Although exact specifications remain unclear, the handset is seen sporting a curved display on the front with a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The power and volume buttons appear to be on the right side of the smartphone, whereas the speaker grill, SIM tray and USB Type-C port may be at the bottom. The frame of the handset appears to have a metal build. As per the teaser images, it may be available in two colourways: grey and black/blue.

As the name suggests, the smartphone will come with 5G connectivity. When launched, the Lava Blaze X 5G is expected to join other smartphones in the company's Blaze lineup such as Blaze Curve, Blaze 2 and the Blaze 2 Pro.

