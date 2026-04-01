Lava Bold N2 Lite was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker on Wednesday, as the latest addition to its Bold N2 lineup. The new handset joins the recently unveiled Lava Bold N2 Pro and the standard Bold N2 models. Scheduled to go on sale in the country later this month via an e-commerce platform, it will be available in two colour options and a single storage configuration. Powering the new Lava Bold N2 Lite is an octa core Unisoc chipset. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 10W wired fast charging. It also features a 6.75-inch touchscreen.

Lava Bold N2 Lite Price in India, Availability

Pricing of the Lava Bold N2 Lite in India is set at Rs. 7,399. However, customers can get the new Lava handset with a coupon discount of Rs. 400. Moreover, the company is providing a Rs. 500 discount to customers who buy two units.

The new Lava phone will go on sale in India on April 10 at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The Lava Bold N2 Lite is offered in Kolar Gold and Nilgiri Blue colour options.

Lava Bold N2 Lite Specifications, Features

The Lava Bold N2 Lite is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 15 Go. The new handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Notch Display, with up to 90Hz of refresh rate. The Lava Bold N2 Lite is powered by an octa core Unisoc 9863A chipset. It also features 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

For optics, the Lava Bold N2 Lite is equipped with a 13-megapixel AI dual camera with an LED flash. The handset also features a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 164.96×76.1×8.8mm and weighs about 192g.