Realme C100 5G and Realme C100i are expected to launch in Thailand in the first week of April, and they will be the latest entrants in the company's C series of smartphones. Both handsets are tipped to feature 6.8-inch LCD screens, large 7,000mAh batteries, and IP64-rated builds for dust and splash resistance. They are also expected to run Android 16-based Realme UI. The two models may differ in areas like refresh rate, charging speeds, and design, while still focusing on long battery life and smooth everyday performance.

Realme C100 5G, Realme C100i Launch, Price (Expected)

The Realme C100 5G and Realme C100i are set to launch in Thailand on April 3, according to a report by iPhone-Droid.net. While pricing details are still under wraps, the Realme C100i is expected to be the more affordable option in the lineup.

Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme C100 5G has been listed on Thai retailer BaNANA, with the 4GB + 128GB model priced at THB 7,000 (roughly Rs. 20,100) and the 6GB + 128GB variant at THB 7,500 (roughly Rs. 21,500).

Realme C100 5G, Realme C100i Design and Colour Options (Expected)

The Realme C100 5G is expected to feature a squared design with a matte frame and a slim 8.45mm profile. It is shown in a Blooming Purple colour with a floral pattern on the back as well as a Sprouting Green finish. The camera module has a glossy finish.

Realme C100 5G and Realme C100i leaked ahead of launch

Photo Credit: iphone-droid.net

The Realme C100i, on the other hand, adopts a simpler design with a shimmering back panel, according to the report. It is seen in a Dawn Purple colourway and has a vertical dual rear camera setup and a glossy camera module.

Both phones feature a water drop-style display notch and place the power and volume buttons on the right side. They also include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C100 5G, Realme C100i Specifications (Expected)

The Realme C100 5G is expected to feature a 6.8-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, up to 900 nits brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Realme C100i is also said to feature a 6.8-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution and up to 900 nits brightness, but with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The online listing suggests that the Realme C100 5G is expected to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Both phones are tipped to run Realme UI based on Android 16 and are said to offer smooth performance for up to 48 months.

The Realme C100i is confirmed to have a dual rear camera setup. The Realme C100 5G is listed with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both the Realme C100 5G and Realme C100i are said to pack a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme C100 5G is expected to support 45W fast charging, while the Realme C100i may support 15W charging. Both models include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C100 5G is said to offer 360-degree drop protection and military-grade durability. The Realme C100i is expected to feature ArmorShell Protection, MIL-STD 810H certification, and support for Wet Hand Touch 2.0, allowing use even with wet hands. They are expected to come with IP64 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Realme C100 5G is said to measure 8.45mm in thickness. The Realme C100i is slightly slimmer at 8.35mm and weighs around 208g.