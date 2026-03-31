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iQOO 15 Apex Colour Option Revealed, Will Launch in India on April 1

iQOO 15 Apex colour option will be available for purchase in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2026 19:42 IST
iQOO 15 Apex Colour Option Revealed, Will Launch in India on April 1

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • iQOO 15 is currently offered in two colour options
  • iQOO 15 features a flagship Snapdragon chipset
  • The new colour option was first launched in China
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iQOO 15 was launched in India in November last year. The handset is currently available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform in two colour options, dubbed Alpha Black and Legend. However, in China, the smartphone is on sale in four colourways. Now, the Chinese smartphone has announced that it is launching the phone in a new shade in India, bringing the total iQOO 15 colour options to three. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for iQOO 15's new shade has been made live, confirming its availability via an e-commerce platform. However, the overall design and specifications remain unchanged.

iQOO 15 'Apex' Set to Join Two Original Colour Options

In a post on X, the Vivo sub-brand has announced that the iQOO 15 Apex colour option will be launched in India on April 1 (Wednesday) at 12 pm IST. The new colourway of the flagship iQOO smartphone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. It is the rebranded version of the “Lingyun” (translated from Chinese) colour option, which has been on sale in China since iQOO 15's debut in the country in October 2025.

The iQOO 15 Apex shade is set to join Alpha Black and Legend colour options in India. The new colourway features a novel pattern on the rear panel, with gray and red hues. The flat metal frame on each side appears to be gray, the same as the Legend option. The overall design, key specifications, and features of the handset remain unchanged.

To recap, the iQOO 15 was launched in India in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the base variant, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, along with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

The iQOO 15 is equipped with a 6.85-inch 2K Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, and up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto periscope camera and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

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iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 15 Apex, iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Apex India Launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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