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Google Pixel 11 Pro Leaked Renders Indicate It Might Sport Thinner Bezels Than the Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro renders have surfaced online a day after the standard Pixel 11 design was spotted in leaked renders.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 10:59 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro Leaked Renders Indicate It Might Sport Thinner Bezels Than the Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro is expected to succeed last year's Pixel 10 Pro

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro might sport 1.1mm thick bezels
  • Google Pixel 11 Pro could feature Google’s Tensor G6 chipset
  • The tech giant has yet to confirm the launch of the Pixel 11 lineup
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Design renders of the Google Pixel 11 were recently leaked, suggesting that the rumoured smartphone from the Mountain View-based tech giant could launch with subtle design adjustments. Expected to be unveiled later this year, the Pixel 11 lineup could feature at least four models, including the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Now, computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the purported Google Pixel 11 Pro have also surfaced online, hinting that the company might redesign the rear camera module of the handset. Its dimensions, key specifications, and features have also been leaked.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Design, Specifications (Expected)

In collaboration with tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), Android Headlines has published CAD renders of the rumoured Google Pixel 11 Pro, revealing the design of the handset. While the phone appears to have a similar design to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 10 Pro, the leaked renders suggest that it could be launched next year with a few changes. It is shown to feature a larger, tinted glass cover for the rear pill-shaped camera module, which might house three cameras and an LED flash. This year's Pixel 11 Pro could feature an LED flash under the glass cover, instead of the outside, like the Pixel 10 Pro.

The purported Google Pixel 11 Pro appears in a silver colourway, featuring a flat rear panel and a flat metal frame. The centred Google branding appears in the middle of the panel. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, with multiple antenna bands placed on either side of the phone. It is also expected to feature a USB Type-C port on the bottom. Moreover, it will reportedly boast thinner bezels than its predecessor, measuring 1.1mm.

google pixel 11 pro renders onleaks inline Google Pixel 11 Pro

Google Pixel 11 Pro might ship with a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

 

Along with the renders, the dimensions of the phone have also been leaked. The Google Pixel 11 Pro is said to measure 152.7 x 71.8 x 8.4mm in dimensions. While it will reportedly be identical in terms of height and width to the Pixel 10 Pro, the handset is expected to be slightly thinner than its predecessor. It is expected to be powered by Google's proprietary seven-core Tensor G6 chipset, along with a MediaTek M90 network chip.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro will reportedly be equipped with a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The SoC is expected to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and at least 128GB of onboard storage. The purported Pixel 11 Pro could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. This comes a day after the Google Pixel 11 CAD renders surfaced online, suggesting similar design changes.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro Design, Google Pixel 11 Pro Specifications, Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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