Artemis 2: NASA's Astronaut Moon Mission Explained in Five Points

It builds on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I in 2022
Astronauts will spend 10 days in space, monitoring the Moon
The NASA mission will take place aboard the Orion spacecraft
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NASA is preparing to return humans to the vicinity of the Moon for the first time in more than five decades with the Artemis 2 mission. Scheduled for launch no earlier than April 1 from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the flight will send four astronauts on a free-return trajectory around the Moon and back to Earth. The approximately 10-day mission is also a critical test of the space agency's new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, given that it will be a crewed mission.
The latest NANA mission builds directly on the uncrewed Artemis 1 test in 2022 and lays essential groundwork for crewed lunar landings, starting with Artemis 3. Notably, the mission will take astronauts farther from Earth than any humans have travelled since Apollo 17 in 1972.
Five Things to Know About the Artemis II Mission
Launch Vehicle and Spacecraft: Artemis 2 will use NASA's SLS rocket in its Block 1 configuration. The SLS is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, standing taller than the Statue of Liberty when fully assembled. It will propel the Orion spacecraft and its crew toward the Moon. Orion, developed by the space agency and its contractor, Lockheed Martin, measures about five metres in diameter and features a crew module designed for deep-space travel. The spacecraft includes advanced life support systems, heat shielding capable of withstanding re-entry speeds of around 30 times the speed of sound, and solar arrays for power generation.
The Crew: The Artemis 2 crew consists of four astronauts selected for their extensive experience in spaceflight and test piloting. NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman serves as commander. He previously flew on the International Space Station (ISS) during Expedition 41. Victor Glover acts as the pilot, after flying on the Crew-1 mission to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. Christina Koch is a mission specialist. She holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman after 328 days on the ISS. Jeremy Hansen, from the Canadian Space Agency, rounds out the crew as the fourth mission specialist. This crew will be the first humans to travel beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo era.
Mission Details: The flight follows a free-return trajectory that relies on lunar gravity to slingshot the spacecraft back toward Earth without requiring additional propulsion for the return leg. After launch, Orion will separate from the SLS and perform several Earth orbit rotations to test systems before heading to the Moon. The journey to the Moon will take about four days. The spacecraft will pass behind the far side of the Moon, coming within roughly 6,000 miles of the lunar surface at its closest approach. This segment offers the crew an opportunity to observe and photograph geologic features on the Moon's far side. The total mission duration is approximately 10 days, with splashdown planned in the Pacific Ocean.
Mission Focus: Artemis 2 functions primarily as a crewed test flight rather than a landing mission. Its main goals include verifying that Orion's life support systems, thermal control, communication links, and navigation perform reliably with humans aboard in the deep space environment. The crew will conduct a series of checkouts and demonstrations, including proximity operations that simulate future docking manoeuvres with other spacecraft, although no physical docking will occur. Astronauts will also gather data on radiation exposure and other deep space conditions. The mission will collect engineering data to refine procedures for Artemis 3 and subsequent flights. While the crew will not land on the Moon, their observations and photographs of the lunar far side will contribute to scientific understanding of the Moon's geology.
International Collaboration and Payload: The Artemis 2 space mission is also important from an international standpoint. The NASA mission brings together several space agencies, such as the European Space Agency (ESA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Additionally, space agencies from Germany, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina will fly CubeSats aboard the spacecraft. These will be deployed in high Earth orbit. Further, the German Aerospace Centre will conduct radiation research via the Artemis 2 mission.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
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