Artemis 2: NASA's Astronaut Moon Mission Explained in Five Points

NASA is preparing to return humans to the vicinity of the Moon for the first time in more than five decades with the Artemis 2 mission. Scheduled for launch no earlier than April 1 from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the flight will send four astronauts on a free-return trajectory around the Moon and back to Earth. The approximately 10-day mission is also a critical test of the space agency's new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, given that it will be a crewed mission.

The latest NANA mission builds directly on the uncrewed Artemis 1 test in 2022 and lays essential groundwork for crewed lunar landings, starting with Artemis 3. Notably, the mission will take astronauts farther from Earth than any humans have travelled since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Five Things to Know About the Artemis II Mission