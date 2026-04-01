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Oppo K15 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; Dimensity 8500 Super SoC Confirmed

The Oppo K15 Pro series is confirmed to comprise the K15 Pro and K15 Pro+ models.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 12:00 IST
Oppo K15 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of China Launch; Dimensity 8500 Super SoC Confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

Oppo's upcoming phone will sport a 144Hz refresh rate

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Highlights
  • Oppo K15 Pro will be powered by Dimensity 8500 Super SoC
  • The handset is teased to sport a 144Hz display
  • It is confirmed to launch alongside the K15 Pro+ model
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The Oppo K15 Pro series is scheduled to go official in China later today, comprising the K15 Pro and K15 Pro+ models. Ahead of its anticipated debut, several specifications of the Oppo K15 Pro have been confirmed by the brand. It will sport a 6.58-inch display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Super chipset. It will pack a 7,500mAh battery.

Oppo K15 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

In a series of Weibo posts, Oppo confirmed that the K15 Pro's Dimensity 8500 Super chipset will be complemented by the company's proprietary Tide Engine for performance optimisation. For thermal management, the brand has equipped the upcoming handset with a new generation “Rafale” heat dissipation system comprising a large vapour chamber.

On the camera front, the Oppo K15 Pro is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It will sport a 16.-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, the upcoming handset is teased to come with dual-frequency GPS and BeiDou support.

Oppo says the K15 Pro carries an IP69 dust and water resistance rating. It is confirmed to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The handset will also have bypass charging support and a dedicated chip for battery management.

The Oppo K15 Pro series, notably, will be launched today at 2:30pm Beijing Time (12pm IST). Like the K13 Turbo Pro models, the upcoming handsets are aimed at mobile gamers, equipped with active cooling fans that are claimed to have a five-year life test. The K15 Pro will be offered in Cyber ​​Wing, Golden Legend, Photodust and Origin Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options, while the Pro+ model is teased in Cyber ​​Wing, Photodust and Origin Gray (translated from Chinese) shades.

Alongside the Oppo K15 Pro series, the company will also launch the Oppo Watch X3 Mini, which is a smaller version of the Oppo Watch X3, and the Oppo Enco Clip 2. The company's teaser confirms that the Oppo Enco Clip 2 will be tuned by Danish audio firm Dynaudio.

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Further reading: Oppo K15 Pro, Oppo K15 Pro Series, Oppo K15 Pro Specifications, Oppo K15 Pro Series Launch
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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