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Nubia NaviX Ultra Key Features Confirmed Ahead of September 16 Launch

The Nubia NaviX Ultra will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 13:12 IST
Nubia NaviX Ultra Key Features Confirmed Ahead of September 16 Launch

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia will integrate ByteDance's Doubao assistant in the NaviX Ultra

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Highlights
  • Nubia NaviX Ultra will pack a 7,100mAh battery
  • The NaviX Ultra will feature three rear cameras
  • The Nubia NaviX Ultra will measure just 7.62mm in thickness
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Nubia is set to introduce the NaviX Ultra on September 16. The upcoming smartphone will join the company's flagship lineup and is expected to focus on a combination of thin design, high-capacity battery hardware and flagship performance. The company has already revealed several details ahead of the launch, including the phone's processor, memory, camera setup and component suppliers. More information about its pricing, configurations and availability is expected during the launch event.

Nubia NaviX Ultra Set to Launch on September 16 With 7,100mAh Battery

FoneArena reported that Nubia has confirmed that the NaviX Ultra will measure 7.62mm thick and feature a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon anode battery. The phone will support 90W or 100W wired charging, as well as wireless charging.

The Nubia NaviX Ultra will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with LPDDR5X memory from ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT. The memory will deliver transmission speeds of up to 10,667Mbps.

The NaviX Ultra will be the first mass-produced smartphone, according to Nubia and CXMT, to use domestically manufactured mobile DRAM capable of reaching 10,667Mbps.

On the imaging front, Nubia will give the NaviX Ultra three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide lens and a periscope telephoto camera. The front camera will also use a 50-megapixel sensor.

The company is also said to be working with ByteDance on the phone's software. The company will integrate ByteDance's Doubao mobile assistant at the system level. The two companies call the project Doubao Phone 2.0, which will support multimodal interactions and voice-based device controls.

Nubia has also confirmed BOE, Samsung Semiconductor and Goodix Technology as hardware partners. BOE will supply the display, while Samsung Semiconductor will provide camera and imaging components. Goodix Technology will handle biometric and interface solutions.

Nubia is expected to reveal the price and availability details of the NaviX Ultra at the September 16 launch.

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Further reading: Nubia NaviX Ultra, Nubia NaviX Ultra launch, Nubia smartphones, Nubia
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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