Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is all set to begin in India soon. The annual festive sale is expected to bring deals across smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home essentials, and groceries. Ahead of the commencement of the sale, the e-commerce giant has also announced new product launches and discounts across premium and value segments during the shopping event. Customers will get an instant discount on card transactions, while Prime members can unlock additional savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

In a blog post, Amazon said that the Great Indian Festival 2026 sale will begin on October 8 in the country. The company has not yet revealed individual product discounts, but has outlined several offers that customers can expect during the festive shopping event.

Customers using SBI Debit or Credit Cards will get a 10 percent instant discount on eligible Debit and Credit Card transactions, as well as Credit Card EMI transactions. Prime members will also get up to 10 percent extra savings during the sale, according to Amazon.

The Great Indian Festival will feature several dedicated deal categories, including 8 PM Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Top 100 Deals, and Mega Deals. Amazon is also teasing Blockbuster Deals with Exchange, which will combine product discounts with eligible exchange offers.

Other offers highlighted by the e-commerce giant include Buy More Save More, Exchange Mela, an upgrade offer with No Cost EMI starting at Rs. 99 per day, Sample Mania, and Amazon Combos. Customers will also get access to Amazon Coupons, Freebie Central, and products featured under Customers' Most Loved.

The company will also bring No Cost EMI and exchange offers across categories, although the specific products and terms are expected to be revealed closer to the sale.

Ahead of the shopping season, Amazon is also preparing its logistics network. The company will open up 20 new fulfilment centres, six new sort centres and 150 new last-mile delivery stations, calling it its biggest-ever operations network expansion in India.

Amazon Now, the company's quick-commerce service, is also being expanded ahead of the festive season. It is currently available to millions of customers across more than 60 cities, including several Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Amazon says the service will be available in 100 cities before Diwali.