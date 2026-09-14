Lava Virat Curve will be launched in India next week, the Noida-based smartphone maker revealed on Monday. The new handset will arrive as the fourth model in the company's new Virat lineup, joining the Lava Virat V1 4G, Lava Virat V1 5G, and Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G. Apart from this, the tech firm has also revealed the design, colourways, key specifications, and features of the upcoming Lava Virat Curve. The handset will be offered in India in two colour options. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The phone will also carry a dual rear camera unit.

Lava Virat Curve India Launch Set for September 21

A dedicated microsite for a new Lava smartphone is now live, confirming that the Lava Virat Curve will be launched in India on September 21 at 12 pm IST. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Moreover, it is confirmed to go on sale in India in two colour options, namely Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory.

In terms of design, the Lava Virat Curve will sport curved front and rear panels. The rear panel will also sport a vegan leather finish, with the rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray will be placed on the bottom of the Lava Virat Curve. The tech firm claims that the handset is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Moreover, the rear camera island of the Lava Virat Curve will sport a secondary “Mini Display”, along with a dual rear camera system and an LED flash. The Mini Display will be capable of showing either the Lava logo, the volume level, battery percentage, emojis, time, a custom message, or notifications. The phone will ship with Android 16, and the tech firm promises two years of OS upgrades and three of security updates.

Moving on to the specifications and features, the Lava Virat Curve will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary shooter on the back with a Sony IMX752 sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, 10x digital zoom, and a 79-degree field of view. The phone will be capable of recording videos at up to 2K/30 fps. The Lava Virat Curve will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Moreover, it will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Lastly, the Lava Virat Curve will be equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 1,100 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

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