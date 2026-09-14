Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Virat Curve India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Colour Options and More

Lava Virat Curve India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Colour Options and More

Lava Virat Curve will launch in India as the fourth in the company’s new Virat lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 17:56 IST
Lava Virat Curve India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Colour Options and More

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Lava

Lava Virat Curve will sport a 6.67-inch display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lava Virat Curve will be offered in two colourways
  • Lava Virat Curve will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Lava Virat Curve will go on sale in India via Flipkart
Advertisement

Lava Virat Curve will be launched in India next week, the Noida-based smartphone maker revealed on Monday. The new handset will arrive as the fourth model in the company's new Virat lineup, joining the Lava Virat V1 4G, Lava Virat V1 5G, and Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G. Apart from this, the tech firm has also revealed the design, colourways, key specifications, and features of the upcoming Lava Virat Curve. The handset will be offered in India in two colour options. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The phone will also carry a dual rear camera unit.

Lava Virat Curve India Launch Set for September 21

A dedicated microsite for a new Lava smartphone is now live, confirming that the Lava Virat Curve will be launched in India on September 21 at 12 pm IST. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Moreover, it is confirmed to go on sale in India in two colour options, namely Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory.

In terms of design, the Lava Virat Curve will sport curved front and rear panels. The rear panel will also sport a vegan leather finish, with the rectangular camera module placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and the SIM tray will be placed on the bottom of the Lava Virat Curve. The tech firm claims that the handset is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance.

Moreover, the rear camera island of the Lava Virat Curve will sport a secondary “Mini Display”, along with a dual rear camera system and an LED flash. The Mini Display will be capable of showing either the Lava logo, the volume level, battery percentage, emojis, time, a custom message, or notifications. The phone will ship with Android 16, and the tech firm promises two years of OS upgrades and three of security updates.

Moving on to the specifications and features, the Lava Virat Curve will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary shooter on the back with a Sony IMX752 sensor, an f/1.8 aperture, 10x digital zoom, and a 79-degree field of view. The phone will be capable of recording videos at up to 2K/30 fps. The Lava Virat Curve will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. Moreover, it will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Lastly, the Lava Virat Curve will be equipped with a 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colours, 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 1,100 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lava Virat Curve, Lava, Lava Virat Curve India Launch, Lava Virat Curve Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Said to Retain 5x Telephoto Camera; May Ditch Dedicated 3x Camera
Lava Virat Curve India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Colour Options and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Watch S2 Will Launch With These New Health Tracking Features
  2. Here's When the Lava Virat Curve Will Launch in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Launched in India With These Features
  4. iOS 27 Update Rolling Out Today: How to Download, India Release Time, More
  5. Moto G67s Power Pops Up on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra May Not Get a Telephoto Camera Upgrade
  7. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Get Big Discounts in India: Check Deal
  8. Vivo X500 Global Launch Inch Closer as New Flagship Bags SIRIM Approval
  9. Xiaomi Pad 9, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Symbiosis Recovers 15 BTC Following Attack on syBTC Minting
  2. Xiaomi 18 Worldwide Debut Inches Closer Following First Major Regulatory Move
  3. Vivo Y600i, Y600i AI Edition Charging Specs Leak Ahead of Expected Debut
  4. Google May Soon Give Android Users More Control Over Advanced Protection Features; Suggests APK Teardown
  5. Oppo Watch S2 to Launch Alongside Find X10 Series With Upgraded Health Tracking Sensor
  6. Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Appears on UAE Retailer With 6,000mAh Battery Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  7. Oppo Find X10, X10 Pro Max and X10E Launch Date Announced; Colourways, RAM and Storage Options Confirmed
  8. iQOO 16 Just Secured Samsung’s Most Advanced 2K Android Display
  9. Lava Virat Curve India Launch Date Revealed Along With Key Specifications, Colour Options and More
  10. Apple Knows What the iPhone Duo Is Missing, but Fixing It Will Take Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »