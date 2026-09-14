iQOO 16 Just Secured Samsung’s Most Advanced 2K Android Display

iQOO 16 is set to be launched in China this month as the Vivo sub-brand's new flagship smartphone. The tech firm recently revealed the iQOO 16's design, confirming it will feature a redesigned rear camera module with a triple-camera system. The smartphone maker has also revealed key details about the upcoming phone's display. The iQOO 16 will arrive with multiple industry-first display features. It will also feature a new AMOLED panel with Samsung's next-generation luminescent material. The company says the handset will deliver significant upgrades over the iQOO 15, with a faster refresh rate and a higher-resolution screen.

iQOO 16 Display Features Revealed

During a dedicated event, iQOO and Samsung revealed new details about the display technology used in the upcoming iQOO 16. iQOO later shared the details via a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. The company says that the iQOO 16 will be launched as the world's first phone to feature a 2K resolution that refreshes at up to 165Hz. It will also debut as the world's first Android phone to feature Samsung's new AMOLED panel with the latest M16 luminescent material.

While the size of iQOO 16's display remains under wraps, it is confirmed to ship with Samsung's second-generation LEAD [Low Power, Eco-Friendly, Augmented Brightness, and Design Slim and Light], or LEAD 2.0, display technology. iQOO says that it developed the display technology in collaboration with Samsung. The screen will also deliver up to 2,800 nits global peak brightness and up to 10,000 nits local peak brightness.

Compared to Samsung's M14 AMOLED panel, the new Samsung M16 display will offer a 33 percent enhanced lifespan, the company said. It will also feature “photosensitive full-area light sensing” and an “AR anti-reflective protective film” (translated from Chinese). The screen will also provide 22 percent improved brightness uniformity and 40 percent enhanced colour uniformity. It will also offer a 1.24x P3-wide colour gamut, with “end-to-end original colour mapping”, along with Dolby Vision.

Additionally, the Samsung M16 display on the iQOO 16 will offer up to 3,300Hz PWM dimming, TÜV Rheinland certifications for Global Eye Protection and Unpolarized Light. It will deliver 85 percent enhanced tear protection.

We already know the iQOO 16 will launch in China at the end of this month. The iQOO 16 is confirmed to feature a “robotic arm” (translated from Chinese) design, which connects the three camera lenses. Its camera layout forms a “navigator” (translated from Chinese) symbol. The phone will feature a glass rear panel with a new “hexagonal tech pattern”.