Samsung's Galaxy S27 series is expected to go official next year, likely in February. Months ahead of the possible launch window, leaks and rumours about the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra are surfacing online. While previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy S27 Ultra would get a 50-megapixel 4x telephoto sensor, a new leak has dismissed these claims. Samsung was rumoured to replace the existing 3x and 5x telephoto cameras with a single 4x sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Again

Tipster Ice Universe stated on X that Samsung will retain the 5x periscope telephoto camera with a 1/2.52-inch sensor in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The tipster says reports claiming that the company plans to replace the 5x telephoto unit with a larger 1/1.9-inch 4x sensor are false.

Don't believe that source, which has a long history of spreading false information.



The Galaxy S27 Ultra will, of course, continue to use a 1/2.52-inch sensor for its 5x periscope telephoto camera.



The recent claim that Samsung will "drop the 5x telephoto and switch to a… — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 14, 2026

The tipster added that the information he has received points to the Galaxy S27 Ultra keeping its 5x telephoto camera with the 1/2.52-inch sensor, as seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

For reference, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Ice Universe's leak contradicts rumours about Samsung equipping a 50-megapixel 4x telephoto sensor measuring 1/1.9-inch for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company was rumoured to replace the 3x and 5x telephoto cameras found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a single 4x sensor.

The tipster, however, has not revealed details about the 3x telephoto camera. Early rumours suggested Samsung could remove the 3x shooter from the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to stick with a single 5x telephoto camera and rely on a 200-megapixel primary sensor for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, the final camera configuration could still change before the official launch, as it is reportedly still in the prototyping stage.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to be launched in February next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+ models. It is anticipated to come with a 6.9-inch screen. It could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could feature a 5,800mAh cell with support for 25W wireless charging. It might have an IP68-rated build.