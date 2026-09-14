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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Said to Retain 5x Telephoto Camera; May Ditch Dedicated 3x Camera

Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra will feature a 50-megapixel 4x telephoto sensor measuring 1/1.9 inch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 17:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Said to Retain 5x Telephoto Camera; May Ditch Dedicated 3x Camera

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may not get the major telephoto camera upgrade
  • Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to continue to feature a 5x telephoto camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could use its 200-megapixel primary camera
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Samsung's Galaxy S27 series is expected to go official next year, likely in February. Months ahead of the possible launch window, leaks and rumours about the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra are surfacing online. While previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy S27 Ultra would get a 50-megapixel 4x telephoto sensor, a new leak has dismissed these claims. Samsung was rumoured to replace the existing 3x and 5x telephoto cameras with a single 4x sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Again

Tipster Ice Universe stated on X that Samsung will retain the 5x periscope telephoto camera with a 1/2.52-inch sensor in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The tipster says reports claiming that the company plans to replace the 5x telephoto unit with a larger 1/1.9-inch 4x sensor are false.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Discussion
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The tipster added that the information he has received points to the Galaxy S27 Ultra keeping its 5x telephoto camera with the 1/2.52-inch sensor, as seen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and last year's Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

For reference, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Ice Universe's leak contradicts rumours about Samsung equipping a 50-megapixel 4x telephoto sensor measuring 1/1.9-inch for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The company was rumoured to replace the 3x and 5x telephoto cameras found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a single 4x sensor.

The tipster, however, has not revealed details about the 3x telephoto camera. Early rumours suggested Samsung could remove the 3x shooter from the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to stick with a single 5x telephoto camera and rely on a 200-megapixel primary sensor for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, the final camera configuration could still change before the official launch, as it is reportedly still in the prototyping stage.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is likely to be launched in February next year alongside the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27+ models. It is anticipated to come with a 6.9-inch screen. It could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It could feature a 5,800mAh cell with support for 25W wireless charging. It might have an IP68-rated build.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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