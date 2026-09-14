Realme P4s Lite could arrive soon as a new entrant in the company's P lineup. While details about its launch are still under wraps, the handset has been spotted in the Google Play Supported Devices database. The listing reveals the Realme P4s Lite's model number. The phone's naming pattern hints that it will be a budget offering. Realme recently launched the Realme P4s 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset and an 8,000mAh battery.

Realme P4s Lite Appeared in Google Play Supported Devices List

The unannounced Realme P4s Lite surfaced on the Google Play Supported Devices database with the model number RMX5398. The listing does not disclose any hardware details, but its appearance suggests that the device could be nearing its official launch.

Photo Credit: Googleapis.com

The Realme P4s Lite was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), with the same model number RMX5398, further indicating that an India launch may take place soon. It is rumoured to go official later this month. It could feature 4GB of RAM and offer 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. It is tipped to be available in Moonlight Silver and Nebula Black colourways.

The Realme P4s Lite is likely to be positioned below the company's P4-series smartphones in India. It is expected to be an affordable option and may be priced around Rs. 15,000. However, since there has been no official confirmation of the launch timeline, pricing, or specifications of the Realme P4s Lite, these leaked details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Realme launched the Realme P4s 5G in India in August with a starting price tag of Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Realme P4s 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung M14 AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset. It has a dual rear camera system including a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.