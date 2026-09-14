Oppo is set to unveil the Find X10 series on September 22, confirming the design, colour options, memory configurations, and storage variants for the upcoming smartphones. The lineup will include the Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10E. Oppo has also listed the Watch S2 and Enco X4, which are expected to launch alongside the phones. The company has already opened pre-reservations for the Find X10 series in China, with several hardware details confirmed ahead of launch.

Oppo will launch the Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10E in China on September 22 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The three smartphones will be accompanied by the Watch S2 and Enco X4 at the event.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will come in Warm Orange, Moon White and Light Titanium (translated from Chinese) colour options. The standard Oppo Find X10 will share the Light Titanium option and add Ice Blue and Qingcheng (translated from Chinese), with the latter shown in an orange finish. The Oppo Find X10E will also be available in Ice Blue and Light Titanium (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Meanwhile, Oppo's Watch S2 will be available in Vibrant Orange, Misty Powder and Mountain Shadow Grey (translated from Chinese) shades, while the Oppo Enco X4 will come in Pink Gold, Soft White and Titanium Grey (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The company also confirmed that the Oppo Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max will each be available in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations. The Find X10E model, on the other hand, will come in 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants.

The Oppo Find X10 and Find X10E share a similar rear design, with a rounded-square camera module housing three lenses and the flash. The standard model has the flash placed outside the camera housing, while the Find X10E integrates it into the module. The Find X10 Pro Max takes a different approach with a larger rectangular camera housing for its three lenses, alongside a separate section below for the flash and another sensor. All three phones have flat frames and rounded corners.

In the camera department, the Find X10 will feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras, while the Pro Max will have three. Oppo and Hasselblad jointly developed the camera hardware, and Oppo executive Zhuo Shijie said it will deliver ultra-high image quality and reduce reliance on artificial textures. The new camera systems will also use a second-generation Danxia colour system.

The Find X10 will use a Tiangong Screen 2.0 OLED display developed with Tianma. The display is designed to reduce blue-light exposure and improve low-brightness performance. The Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max will also feature batteries up to 8,000mAh, with Zhuo claiming the Find X10 lineup can offer about five years of battery life.

Oppo's Find X10 will reportedly run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which is said to be based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, with some changes while retaining the same CPU and GPU cores. The Pro Max variant is tipped to use MediaTek's first 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. The chipset for the Find X10E model remains unknown.