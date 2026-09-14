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  • Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Appears on UAE Retailer With 6,000mAh Battery Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Appears on UAE Retailer With 6,000mAh Battery Ahead of Anticipated Launch

The Samsung Galaxy A08 4G listing mentions an unnamed octa-core processor with speeds of up to 2.2GHz and 2GHz.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 September 2026 18:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Appears on UAE Retailer With 6,000mAh Battery Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Virgin Megastore UAE

Samsung Galaxy A08 4G is listed in Dark Blue, Green and Silver shades

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A08 4G may feature a 6.7-inch 90Hz LCD panel
  • The phone will likely carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash protection
  • The Galaxy A08 4G could have a 50-megapixel main camera
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Samsung Galaxy A08 4G is expected to join the company's entry-level smartphone lineup as a successor to the Galaxy A07 4G. The upcoming handset could retain some of the older model's hardware while making changes in areas such as battery capacity and processing hardware. Samsung has not announced the device yet, but its recent appearance at a UAE retailer provides an early look at what it could offer. More markets may receive the 4G model later this year, with a 5G version reportedly planned for next year.

Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Price, Availability (Expected)

The Virgin Megastore UAE listing shows the Galaxy A08 4G at AED 625 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the 4GB + 64GB option with dual SIM support. The listing also mentions 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Earlier reports suggest that Samsung could launch the Galaxy A08 4G in other markets from October, while the 5G model is expected in January or February 2027.

Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A08 4G will have a 6.7-inch PLS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Galaxy A07 4G. The retailer lists 4GB and 6GB RAM options, with storage going up to 128GB. The phone will also support microSD cards for storage expansion.

The Samsung Galaxy A08 4G listing mentions an unnamed octa-core processor with speeds of up to 2.2GHz and 2GHz. These figures point to the MediaTek Helio G99, which earlier reports have also linked to the phone. A previous Google Play Console listing indicated that the Galaxy A08 4G could run Android 17.

For optics, the Galaxy A08 4G is listed with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 2-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The listing also mentions a 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

The Galaxy A08 4G model is listed with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is said to measure 8.0 mm thick and will be available in Dark Blue, Green and Silver colourways.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A08 4G, Samsung Galaxy A08, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Samsung Galaxy A08 4G Appears on UAE Retailer With 6,000mAh Battery Ahead of Anticipated Launch
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