Kraton India has released yet another set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The latest drop brings the Cobalt Storm Backpack, alongside other exclusive in-game rewards. There are 50 BGMI redeem codes available, although each code can be used by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. The codes are part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, while the company has also announced that the BGMI 4.6 Update will land soon.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 14

The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Cobalt Storm Backpack as the top reward. It is a cosmetic item that features a deep cobalt-blue shell with crackling storm-vein detailing and a metallic sheen. Players can use it to give their character a distinctive appearance within the game.

Alongside the backpack, the 50 codes offer a selection of other limited-time rewards such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash). Here is the complete list of BGMI redeem codes released on September 14:

MDZBZCHHQ7MDDGVT

MDZCZVXHQUSBCSTN

MDZDZJHGP6M4KJFA

MDZEZ44PWB9UF5C9

MDZFZVVUD6MD3V6V

MDZGZBFV994SXS48

MDZHZRM9ER5MXJPT

MDZIZ9JTCNWHH3EU

MDZJZ76RAB9H8HKU

MDZKZGXBUTS6WBEF

MDZLZF5MEEW88FXE

MDZMZFKJRUTU79RD

MDZNZREUT36WTNWT

MDZOZFFQGUSM65G9

MDZPZCXGURKGWGUN

MDZQZA4V8DF5599S

MDZRZVC58BQF9VU4

MDZVZV8T6B9DNHMU

MDZTZFKGVSN36HXU

MDZUZ5BDACWNWJFF

MDZBAZHS9DPD9ABJ

MDZBBZAGK6MAPK6K

MDZBCZTT97NGXBQC

MDZBDZJCDA553KE8

MDZBEZER697NX75S

MDZBFZCPD497UPP3

MDZBGZSGXE99V8SX

MDZBHZ65K47EGVQ5

MDZBIZV9RH993FC9

MDZBJZNURDKS7B94

MDZBKZN4H4P59HUD

MDZBLZBN8FK8QG5K

MDZBMZT3HKXGJEA7

MDZBNZWH3JBBJ7G3

MDZBOZFCMFWDE956

MDZBPZFEDK8MU44N

MDZBQZSMWJN6W69D

MDZBRZ6TU9NH5A4K

MDZBVZMMVWFV776E

MDZBTZAVBFF6AM7W

MDZBUZT8DTXQAT4V

MDZCAZ3US6AT6TH7

MDZCBZ5MKR6BAXTM

MDZCCZU8R9R3E9KK

MDZCDZA35DN5SHFU

MDZCEZPR74N5NWPR

MDZCFZS4RK5KW56P

MDZCGZS9NP7GW4HG

MDZCHZ3FBENNGNNN

MDZCIZD9T99HSRRS

Players should note that each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. They can also redeem only one code per day, while each code can be used only once per account. The codes are valid until September 25 and cannot be used through guest accounts.

How to redeem BGMI codes

Players can follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Step 5: Once the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.

The latest redeem code release comes as BGMI builds anticipation around its upcoming 4.6 Update. Krafton India says the update will bring several new additions, including the Made-in-India character Kiaraa, the first premium collection designed in India, the Lincoln Motor Cruise, a One-Punch Man collaboration featuring Saitama and other characters, Midnight Hunters with a darker supernatural version of Erangel, and the Ocean Odyssey-themed experience.

The BGMI 4.6 update will arrive on September 16.