Kraton India has released yet another set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The latest drop brings the Cobalt Storm Backpack, alongside other exclusive in-game rewards. There are 50 BGMI redeem codes available, although each code can be used by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis. The codes are part of the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update, while the company has also announced that the BGMI 4.6 Update will land soon.
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 14
The latest BGMI redeem codes offer the Cobalt Storm Backpack as the top reward. It is a cosmetic item that features a deep cobalt-blue shell with crackling storm-vein detailing and a metallic sheen. Players can use it to give their character a distinctive appearance within the game.
Alongside the backpack, the 50 codes offer a selection of other limited-time rewards such as skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash). Here is the complete list of BGMI redeem codes released on September 14:
- MDZBZCHHQ7MDDGVT
- MDZCZVXHQUSBCSTN
- MDZDZJHGP6M4KJFA
- MDZEZ44PWB9UF5C9
- MDZFZVVUD6MD3V6V
- MDZGZBFV994SXS48
- MDZHZRM9ER5MXJPT
- MDZIZ9JTCNWHH3EU
- MDZJZ76RAB9H8HKU
- MDZKZGXBUTS6WBEF
- MDZLZF5MEEW88FXE
- MDZMZFKJRUTU79RD
- MDZNZREUT36WTNWT
- MDZOZFFQGUSM65G9
- MDZPZCXGURKGWGUN
- MDZQZA4V8DF5599S
- MDZRZVC58BQF9VU4
- MDZVZV8T6B9DNHMU
- MDZTZFKGVSN36HXU
- MDZUZ5BDACWNWJFF
- MDZBAZHS9DPD9ABJ
- MDZBBZAGK6MAPK6K
- MDZBCZTT97NGXBQC
- MDZBDZJCDA553KE8
- MDZBEZER697NX75S
- MDZBFZCPD497UPP3
- MDZBGZSGXE99V8SX
- MDZBHZ65K47EGVQ5
- MDZBIZV9RH993FC9
- MDZBJZNURDKS7B94
- MDZBKZN4H4P59HUD
- MDZBLZBN8FK8QG5K
- MDZBMZT3HKXGJEA7
- MDZBNZWH3JBBJ7G3
- MDZBOZFCMFWDE956
- MDZBPZFEDK8MU44N
- MDZBQZSMWJN6W69D
- MDZBRZ6TU9NH5A4K
- MDZBVZMMVWFV776E
- MDZBTZAVBFF6AM7W
- MDZBUZT8DTXQAT4V
- MDZCAZ3US6AT6TH7
- MDZCBZ5MKR6BAXTM
- MDZCCZU8R9R3E9KK
- MDZCDZA35DN5SHFU
- MDZCEZPR74N5NWPR
- MDZCFZS4RK5KW56P
- MDZCGZS9NP7GW4HG
- MDZCHZ3FBENNGNNN
- MDZCIZD9T99HSRRS
Players should note that each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. They can also redeem only one code per day, while each code can be used only once per account. The codes are valid until September 25 and cannot be used through guest accounts.
How to redeem BGMI codes
Players can follow these steps to redeem the codes:
Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2: Enter your Character ID.
Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.
Step 4: Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.
Step 5: Once the redemption is successful, the eligible reward will be delivered through in-game mail.
The latest redeem code release comes as BGMI builds anticipation around its upcoming 4.6 Update. Krafton India says the update will bring several new additions, including the Made-in-India character Kiaraa, the first premium collection designed in India, the Lincoln Motor Cruise, a One-Punch Man collaboration featuring Saitama and other characters, Midnight Hunters with a darker supernatural version of Erangel, and the Ocean Odyssey-themed experience.
The BGMI 4.6 update will arrive on September 16.