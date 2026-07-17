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iPhone 18 Pro Max Diagnostics Log Reportedly Reveals Variable Aperture Camera, Sony Sensor Upgrade

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be Apple's first smartphone to feature variable aperture technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 16:24 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max Diagnostics Log Reportedly Reveals Variable Aperture Camera, Sony Sensor Upgrade

Apple upgraded the telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models, without changing the aperture

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max to reportedly feature a new Sony IMX905 camera sensor
  • The upgrade could deliver better exposure control and depth of field
  • Other cameras are expected to remain largely unchanged
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Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, comprising the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Ultra. According to a recent report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could bring one of the biggest camera upgrades in recent years. The diagnostics log, which reportedly originated from the recently leaked internal Tata Electronics files, suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a new Sony main camera sensor with variable aperture support.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a Notebookcheck report, the diagnostics log confirms that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will use a Sony IMX905 image sensor as its primary rear camera. It is reportedly expected to replace the 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor that the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently uses.

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While the sensor is said to retain a native pixel size of 1.22μm, the report suggests the key upgrade could be the inclusion of a variable aperture mechanism. In theory, it would allow the iPhone camera to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, offering more control over the depth of field and exposure.

Several Android OEMs have already tried their hand at this technology. Samsung introduced a variable aperture for the main camera back in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 series, but dropped it in the subsequent generations due to space constraints and rising costs. However, the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first smartphones from the tech giant to feature this technology.

The leaked log reportedly also includes a calibration block containing actuator data for the variable aperture system, stored in the sensor's non-volatile memory. This is said to confirm that Apple is actively testing hardware capable of physically adjusting the lens aperture.

The rest of the camera hardware is expected to be carried over from the current model. According to the report, the telephoto camera will still use Sony's IMX973 sensor, while the ultra-wide-angle shooter may use Sony's IMX972 sensor. The LiDAR scanner could use the same Sony IMX591 receiver as the 17 Pro Max, while the selfie shooter will reportedly use the existing Sony IMX914 sensor.

Lastly, the report also mentions a three-axis spherical actuator for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The latest leak corroborates previous reports, which suggested that Apple is testing a new primary camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max featuring the same variable aperture technology.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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