Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 series in September, comprising the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Ultra. According to a recent report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could bring one of the biggest camera upgrades in recent years. The diagnostics log, which reportedly originated from the recently leaked internal Tata Electronics files, suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a new Sony main camera sensor with variable aperture support.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Specifications (Expected)

According to a Notebookcheck report, the diagnostics log confirms that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will use a Sony IMX905 image sensor as its primary rear camera. It is reportedly expected to replace the 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor that the iPhone 17 Pro Max currently uses.

While the sensor is said to retain a native pixel size of 1.22μm, the report suggests the key upgrade could be the inclusion of a variable aperture mechanism. In theory, it would allow the iPhone camera to adjust the amount of light entering the sensor, offering more control over the depth of field and exposure.

Several Android OEMs have already tried their hand at this technology. Samsung introduced a variable aperture for the main camera back in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 series, but dropped it in the subsequent generations due to space constraints and rising costs. However, the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first smartphones from the tech giant to feature this technology.

The leaked log reportedly also includes a calibration block containing actuator data for the variable aperture system, stored in the sensor's non-volatile memory. This is said to confirm that Apple is actively testing hardware capable of physically adjusting the lens aperture.

The rest of the camera hardware is expected to be carried over from the current model. According to the report, the telephoto camera will still use Sony's IMX973 sensor, while the ultra-wide-angle shooter may use Sony's IMX972 sensor. The LiDAR scanner could use the same Sony IMX591 receiver as the 17 Pro Max, while the selfie shooter will reportedly use the existing Sony IMX914 sensor.

Lastly, the report also mentions a three-axis spherical actuator for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The latest leak corroborates previous reports, which suggested that Apple is testing a new primary camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max featuring the same variable aperture technology.